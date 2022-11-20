NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSCR)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of Oscar Health alleging that during the company’s initial public offering Defendants authorized a materially false and misleading Registration Statement which failed to disclose: (i) that Oscar was experiencing growing COVID-19 testing and treatment costs; (ii) that Oscar was experiencing growing net COVID costs; (iii) that Oscar would be negatively impacted by an unfavorable prior year Risk Adjustment Data Validation (RADV) result relating to 2019 and 2020; (iv) that Oscar was on track to be negatively impacted by significant SEP membership growth; and (v) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are an Oscar Health investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of Upstart alleging that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (i) that Upstart’s AI model could not adequately account for macroeconomic factors such as interest rates that impact the market-clearing price for loans; (ii) that, as a result, Upstart was experiencing negative impact on its conversion rate; (iii) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to use its balance sheet to fund loans; and (iv) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are an Upstart investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of C3.ai alleging that pursuant to an initial public offering (“IPO”), the Company filed Offering Documents which were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, the complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) C3.ai’s partnership with Baker Hughes was deteriorating; (ii) C3.ai’s was employing a flawed accounting methodology to conceal the deterioration of its Baker Hughes partnership; (iii) C3.ai faced challenges in product adoption and significant salesforce turnover; (iv) the Company overstated the extent of its investment in technology, description of its customers, its total addressable market, the pace of its market growth, and the scale of alliances with its major business partners; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are an C3.ai investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of TaskUs alleging that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) TaskUs was experiencing severe financial strain and business challenges; (ii) the Content Security market was smaller than Defendants represented and Defendants’ representations were based on outdated market data; (iii) TaskUs improperly recognized revenue from certain key contracts; (iv) Defendants overstated the size of TaskUs’s workforce as well as employee retention rates, and understated attrition rates; and (v) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. The Complaint further alleges that after a short-seller’s report accused the Company of failing to disclose enough information about its revenue, the value of the Company’s stock declined dramatically, resulting in significant harm to investors.

If you are a TaskUs investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law PLLC

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: jml@jlclasslaw.com