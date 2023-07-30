NEW YORK, July 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PACW to Banc of California, Inc. for 0.6569 of a share of Banc of California, Inc. for each share of PACW common stock owned.

If you are a PACW investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

American National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AMNB to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation for 1.35 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation for each share of AMNB common stock owned.

If you are an AMNB investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Chase Corporation (NYSE: CCF)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CCF to an affiliate of investment funds managed by KKR for $127.50 per share in cash for each share of CCF common stock owned.

If you are a CCF investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of INPX to XTI Aircraft Company. Following the merger, pre-merger INPX stockholders are expected to own approximately 40% of the outstanding equity of the combined company.

If you are an INPX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2023 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact: