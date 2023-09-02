NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Rain Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company concealed risks inherent in the design of its Phase 3 MANTRA study particularly with regard to proceeding directly to Phase 3 from Phase 1; and, (ii) as a result, the Company’s statements about the trial and the likelihood of FDA approval were materially misleading during the Relevant Period.

If you are a RAIN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Danaher Corp. (NYSE: DHR)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) as the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic subsided, revenue growth associated with Danaher’s COVID-19-related businesses was declining; (ii) contrary to the Company’s prior representations to investors, revenues associated with Danaher’s non-COVID-19-related businesses were insufficient to compensate for the foregoing negative trend; (iii) accordingly, Danaher overstated the Company’s ability to sustain the growth it had experienced in 2020 and 2021; (iv) as a result, it was unlikely that Danaher would be able to meet its 2023 revenue forecasts; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Bausch Health Companies, Inc. (NYSE: BHC)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements about the Company’s spinoff of the Bausch + Lomb Corporation, including the benefits it would provide for Bausch shareholders and the effects it would have on Bausch post-spinoff.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) AT&T owns cables around the country that are highly toxic due to their being wrapped in lead, and which harm Company employees and non-employees alike; (ii) the Company faces potentially significant litigation risk, regulatory risk, and reputational harm as a result of its ownership of these lead-covered cables and the health risks stemming from their presence around the United States; (iii) the Company was warned about the damage and risks presented by these cables but did not disclose them as a potential threat to employee safety or to everyday people and communities; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

