RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of RPT to Kimco Realty for 0.6049 of a newly-issued Kimco Realty share for each share of RPT common stock owned.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HT to KSL Capital Partners, LLC for $10.00 per share in cash for each share of HT common stock owned.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMF)

Lifshitz L a w PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of SMMF and Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corporation. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, SMMF shareholders will have the right to receive 0.5043 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corporation for each share of SMMF common stock owned.

Acer Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ACER to Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. for 0.121 of a share of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. for each share of ACER common stock owned. In addition, ACER stockholders would receive non-transferable Contingent Value Rights entitling them to receive up to $34 million in cash upon the achievement of certain commercial milestones for OLPRUVA, and up to an additional $42 million in cash upon the achievement of certain regulatory milestones for OLPRUVA and EDSIVO.

