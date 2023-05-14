NEW YORK, May 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Ruths Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of RUTH to Darden Restaurants, Inc. for $21.50 per share in cash.

If you are a RUTH investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzl a w.com .

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MGTA and Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. Following the merger, pre-merger MGTA shareholders are expected to own approximately 21.3% of the outstanding equity of the combined company.

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDWT)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MDWT to Antarctica Capital for $27.00 per share in cash.

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ISEE to Astellas Pharma Inc. for $40.00 per share in cash.

