Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of Schmitt Industries alleging that Defendants throughout the Relevant Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Schmitt Industries continuously downplayed its serious issues with internal controls; (ii) Schmitt Industries’ financial statements from August 31, 2021 to the present included “certain errors”; (iii) as a result, Schmitt Industries would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for certain periods; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of Block alleging that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) that the Company lacked adequate protocols restricting access to customer sensitive information; (ii) that, as a result, a former employee was able to download certain reports of the Company’s subsidiary, Cash App Investing, containing full customer names and brokerage account numbers, as well as brokerage portfolio value, brokerage portfolio holdings and/or stock trading activity; (iii) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to suffer significant damage, including reputational harm; (iv) and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of Rite Aid alleging that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) despite representations to the contrary, the number of new members (i.e., “lives”) that the Elixir PBM services business was adding during the selling season ending on January 1, 2023 was in material decline; (ii) Rite Aid was likely to recognize a significant charge for the impairment of goodwill related to Elixir due to a decrease in “lives” covered by Elixir’s PBM services business; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of Compass Minerals alleging that Defendants repeatedly assured investors that the CMCH upgrade at the Goderich mine was on track to materially reduce costs and boost Compass Minerals’ operating results starting in 2018 and that Defendants’ statements were misleading because they failed to tell investors that costs at the Goderich mine were increasing rather than decreasing. The Complaint further alleges that Defendants also misrepresented the amount of salt Compass Minerals was able to produce at Goderich using the new CMCH equipment and failed to disclose how the known and ongoing production shortfalls it was experiencing were reasonably expected to reduce its future operating income.

