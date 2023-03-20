NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that Stitch Fix made numerous false and misleading statements to investors concerning the synergy between the Company’s Fix and Freestyle programs, and repeatedly denied claims that the Freestyle program could cannibalize the Company’s legacy Fix business. Specifically, the allegations state that Stitch Fix repeatedly assured investors that the Company’s Freestyle business was “an additive experience” and “complimentary” to the Fix business, that “the combination of those two things will allow us to address many more types of clients,” and that “we see solid growth in both sides of the business.” In truth, the allegations continue, Stitch Fix concealed the fact that these programs were not complementary or additive, knew that the Freestyle program would be much preferred to the Company’s original Fix model, and that the Freestyle program would inevitably cannibalize the Company’s legacy Fix business.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Norfolk Southern’s PSR, including its use of longer, heavier trains staffed by fewer personnel, had led to Norfolk Southern suffering increased train derailments and a materially increased risk of future derailments; (ii) Norfolk Southern’s PSR was part of a culture of increased risk-taking at the expense of reasonable safety precautions due to Norfolk Southern’s near-term focus solely on profits; (iii) Norfolk Southern’s PSR rendered Norfolk Southern more vulnerable to train derailments and train derailments with potentially more severe human, financial, legal, and environmental consequences; (iv) Norfolk Southern’s capital spending and replacement programs were designed to prioritize profits over Norfolk Southern’s ability to provide safe, efficient, and reliable rail transportation services; (v) Norfolk Southern’s lobbying efforts had undermined Norfolk Southern’s ability to provide safe, efficient, and reliable rail transportation services; (vi) Norfolk Southern’s commitment to reducing operating expenses as part of its PSR goals undermined worker safety and Norfolk Southern’s purported “commitment to an injury-free workplace” because Norfolk Southern’s PSR plan prioritized reducing expenses through fewer personnel, longer trains, and less spending on safety training, technology, and equipment such as hot bearing wayside detectors (a/k/a “hotboxes”) and acoustic sensors; (vii) Norfolk Southern’s rail services were, as a result of its adoption of PSR principles, more susceptible to accidents that could cause serious economic and bodily harm to Norfolk Southern, its workers, its customers, third parties, and the environment; and (viii) Norfolk Southern had failed to put in place responsive practices and procedures to minimize the threat to communities in the event that these communities suffered the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous and toxic materials.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LUMN)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that Lumen made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) various headwinds were impeding the Company’s ability to invest in and grow its Quantum Fiber brand; (ii) Lumen’s Quantum Fiber business was not progressing as was represented to the investing public; (iii) Lumen’s management was reassessing its strategic priorities and had placed a hold on the plans to quickly scale up the Quantum Fiber brand; and (iv) as a result of Lumen’s decision to delay expansion of Quantum Fiber, the Company’s results and metrics were negatively impacted and the scaling up of Quantum Fiber would not occur until, at the earliest, the end of 2023.

Cognyte Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CGNT)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company misled investors and/or failed to disclose that Cognyte created, distributed, and provided reconnaissance tools and services that violated community standards and terms of service of communication network sources and technologies, such as Facebook, exposing the Company to significant financial and reputational risk.

