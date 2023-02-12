NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO)
Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SUMO to affiliates of Francisco Partners for $12.05 per share in cash.
If you are a SUMO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.
Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED)
Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of GMED and NuVasive, Inc. whereby NuVasive shareholders will receive 0.75 of a share of GMED Class A common stock for each share of NuVasive common stock.
If you are a GMED investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.
NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA)
Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NUVA to Globus Medical, Inc. for 0.75 of a share of Globus Medical Class A common stock for each share of NUVA common stock.
If you are a NUVA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII)
Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CSII to Abbott Laboratories for $20.00 per common share.
If you are a CSII investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.
Contact:
Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law PLLC
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@lifshitzlaw.com
