Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (i) the Company’s Bristol, Pennsylvania plant had a troubled safety record while under prior ownership and continued to be unsafe after the Company acquired it; (ii) the Company did not sufficiently disclose specific risks related to conducting operations at that plant; (iii) operating a chemical plant with an unsafe history and presently unsafe operations exposed the Company to a heightened risk of a chemical spill or other adverse event; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

Wheels Up Experience, Inc. (NYSE: UP)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls; (ii) the Company’s financial statements from September 30, 2022 to the present included “certain errors” such as understating net loss and overstating goodwill; (iii) as a result, the Company would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for certain periods; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient internal controls relating to its use of licensed software and expense management; (ii) as a result of these deficiencies, the Company improperly used third-party evaluation software for business purposes over a multi-year period; (iii) investigation and remediation of the foregoing—i.e., by paying vendors the full cost to use their software for business purposes—would cause the Company to incur significant expenses; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company failed to disclose to investors: (i) that the Company was overemphasizing products that extended beyond the Company’s core offerings; (ii) that the Company’s non-core products had a narrower appeal and were not resonating with customers as well as the Company’s core products; (iii) that the Company was underinvesting in its core consumers’ favorite products to push the Company’s newer products with narrower appeal; (iv) that underinvesting in the Company’s core products was negatively impacting the Company’s sales; and (v) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s positive statements about the its business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

