Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TWNK to The J.M. Smucker Company for $30.00 in cash and 0.03002 shares of The J.M. Smucker Company common stock for each share of TWNK common stock owned.

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTA)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AVTA to Cetera Holdings for $26.00 in cash for each share of AVTA common stock owned.

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK)

Lifshitz L a w PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties connection with the sale of WRK to Smurfit Kappa Group Plc for $5.00 in cash and one new Smurfit Kappa Group Plc share for each share of WRK common stock owned.

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PFSW to GXO Logistics, Inc. for $7.50 in cash for each share of PFSW common stock owned.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2023 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact: