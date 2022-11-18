NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of U.S. Bancorp alleging that Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) U.S. Bank created sales pressure on its employees that led them to open credit cards, lines of credit, and deposit accounts without consumers’ knowledge and consent; (ii) since at least 2015, U.S. Bank and by extension, U.S. Bancorp, was aware of such unauthorized conduct that it was violating relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting its consumers; (iii) U.S. Bancorp failed to properly monitor its employees from engaging in such unlawful conduct, detect and stop the misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers; (iv) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny or investigation; (v) U.S. Bancorp’s revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a U.S. Bancorp investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Polished.com Inc. (NYSE: POL)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of Polished.com alleging that the registration statement supporting the Company’s IPO was false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company would restate certain financials; (ii) the Company’s internal controls were inadequate; (iii) the Company downplayed and obfuscated its internal controls issues; (iv) as a result, the Company would engage in an independent investigation; (v) as a result of the investigation, the Company would, among other things, retain independent counsel and consultants, and delay its quarterly filings in violation of NYSE requirements of listing; (vi) following the commencement of the investigation, the Company’s CEO and CFO would leave the Company; and (vii) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. Additionally, the Complaint alleges Defendants throughout the Relevant Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (viii) the Company’s internal controls were inadequate; (ix) the Company downplayed and obfuscated its internal controls issues; (x) the Company did not properly construct or remediate its inadequate and ineffective internal controls; (xi) contrary to the Company’s statements, the Company was not remediating its internal controls; (xii) as a result, the Company would engage in an independent investigation; (xiii) as a result of the investigation, the Company would, among other things, retain independent counsel and consultants, and delay its quarterly filings in violation of NYSE requirements of listing; (xiv) following the commencement of the investigation, the Company’s CEO and CFO would leave the Company; and (xv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of Freshworks alleging that the Offering Documents used to effectuate Freshworks’ IPO were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the offering, the Company’s business had encountered obstacles, that as a result, Freshworks’ net dollar retention rate was plateauing, and its revenue growth rate and billings were decelerating.

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of FIGS alleging that leading up to the Company’s IPO and during the Relevant Period, Defendants: (i) inflated the Company’s true ability to successfully secure repeat customers; (ii) failed to disclose the Company’s increasing dependence on air freight; and (iii) inflated the expected net revenues, gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA margin for 2022.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.