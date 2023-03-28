NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX)
Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of USX to Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc for $6.15 per share in cash.
If you are a USX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE: KMF)
Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of KMF and Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.
If you are a KMF investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KYN)
Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of KYN and Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc.
If you are a KYN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.
Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGRY)
Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BGRY to SoftBank Group Corp. and its affiliate for $1.40 per share.
If you are a BGRY investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.
ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2023 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.
Contact:
Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law PLLC
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@lifshitzlaw.com
