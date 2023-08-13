NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV)
Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of VRTV to an affiliate of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LCC for $170.00 per share in cash for each share of VRTV common stock owned.
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI)
Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FRGI to Authentic Restaurant Brands for $8.50 per share in cash for each share of FRGI common stock owned.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC)
Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TRHC to Nautic Partners for $10.50 per share in cash for each share of TRHC common stock owned.
Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO)
Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SOVO to Campbell Soup Company for $23.00 per share in cash for each share of SOVO common stock owned.
If you are a SOVO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.
ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2023 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.
Contact:
Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law PLLC
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@lifshitzlaw.com
