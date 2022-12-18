NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Weber Inc. (NYSE: WEBR)

Lifshitz L a w PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WEBR to affiliates of BDT Capital Partners LLC for $8.05 per share.

If you are a WEBR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of COUP to Thoma Bravo for $81.00 in cash per share.

If you are a COUP investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Horizon Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: HZNP)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HZNP to Amgen Inc. for $116.50 in cash per share.

If you are an HZNP investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of APEN to Boston Scientific Corporation for $10.00 per share in cash.

If you are an APEN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

