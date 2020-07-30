Lifted Made Launches Flavored Nano CBD Water Enhancer Packets Under its Urb Finest Flowers Brand

Breaking News
Each Packet Contains Approximately 10 mg. of Water Soluble CBD

Urb Finest Flowers nano CBD water enhancer packets by Lifted Made (www.LiftedMade.com)

These packets dissolve in water for a refreshing take on CBD consumption. Enjoy 10 mg of water soluble CBD in 4 delicious flavors: Mango, Blue Razz, Watermelon, and Lemon.

ZION, Il, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lifted Made, a wholly owned subsidiary of publicly traded Acquired Sales Corp. (OTC Pink: AQSP), is excited to announce its launch of flavored nano CBD water enhancer packets under Lifted Made’s flagship brand Urb Finest Flowers (Instagram @LiftedMade).

Urb’s nano CBD water enhancer packets are water soluble and are available in four delicious flavors: mango, blue razz, watermelon and lemon. Each packet  contains approximately 10 mg. of CBD, and less than 0.3% delta-9-THC. The packets are for sale in a box of 24 for $71.76 ($2.99 each). The packets are available for purchase online at www.LiftedMade.com and will be distributed to brick and mortar stores throughout the USA.

Nicholas S. Warrender, CEO of Lifted Made, and Vice Chairman and COO of Acquired Sales Corp., commented: “Urb’s nano CBD water enhancer packets were our response to the CBD market’s desire for an affordable, easy to use and transport, great tasting CBD-infused product. So far, the reception to the packets and the flavors has been wonderful: distributors and consumers both seem very happy with it.”
                                                
This is the latest of many products that Lifted Made has rolled out under its Urb Finest Flowers brand. On Monday, July 27, 2020, Lifted Made issued a press release about the roll out of Lifted Made’s delta-8-THC nano drops under Urb Finest Flowers. Other Urb products available for sale at www.LiftedMade.com include pre-rolled hemp joints showcasing rare strains grown by Midwestern farms, moon rocks (hemp flower buds covered in broad spectrum distillate covered in hemp kief), caviar cones (pre-rolled hemp flower joints covered in broad spectrum distillate covered in hemp kief) and packaged hemp flower.

About Lifted Made and Acquired Sales Corp.

Lifted Made was founded in 2015 by CEO Nicholas S. Warrender. In February 2020, Lifted Made became a wholly-owned subsidiary of publicly traded Acquired Sales Corp. (trading symbol AQSP). Acquired Sales Corp. also owns 4.99% of CBD-infused beverage and products maker Ablis Holding Company, and of craft distillers Bendistillery Inc. d/b/a Crater Lake Spirits and Bend Spirits, Inc., Bend, Oregon. For more information about Acquired Sales Corp., visit www.AcquiredSalesCorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this document are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information includes the growth and profitability strategies, and future products and plans of Lifted Made and Acquired Sales Corp. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or contribute to the actual results of Lifted Made’s and Acquired Sales Corp.’s operations or the performance or achievements of these companies differing materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Lifted Made and Acquired Sales Corp. undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain other factors, including the risk factors set forth in Acquired Sales Corp.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACTS:

Lifted Made
Attn: Nicholas S. Warrender, CEO
Phone: 224-577-8148
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.LiftedMade.com
Instagram: @LiftedMade

Acquired Sales Corp.
Attn: William C. “Jake” Jacobs, President
Phone: 847-400-7660
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.AcquiredSalesCorp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/751b091e-6f2a-4261-8c26-96ac370274e2

