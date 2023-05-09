NEW YORK, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Market research firm IndexBox has recently published a comprehensive new report on the global lifting equipment market, projecting market trends, size, and growth up to 2030. The full report can be accessed on their website at: https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-lifting-equipment-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/

For those interested in the market’s potential, trial access to the market data is available on the IndexBox platform. The report provides a detailed forecast for the global lifting equipment market through 2030, taking into account various factors affecting demand and market trends.

Key growth drivers in the industry include rapid urbanization, increasing construction projects, and the need for efficient transportation and logistics. However, the industry also faces challenges such as high initial investments, regulatory barriers, and the need to meet safety standards.

The global lifting equipment market can be segmented based on equipment type, end-user industry, and region.

Equipment Type:

Cranes Forklifts Hoists Aerial Work Platforms Others (Conveyors, Telehandlers, etc.)

End-User Industry:

Construction Manufacturing Shipping and Ports Warehousing Mining Oil & Gas Others (Agriculture, Utilities, etc.)

Regional Analysis:

North America:

The North American lifting equipment market is witnessing significant growth due to increased investments in construction, infrastructure, and logistics. The United States is the dominant player in the region, with a strong focus on advanced technologies and automation.

Europe:

The European market for lifting equipment is driven by the growth in the construction and logistics sectors, with major demand from countries like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. The region is known for its focus on innovation and energy-efficient equipment.

Asia-Pacific:

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth in the lifting equipment market, driven by rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and manufacturing expansion in countries like China, India, and Japan. The region is also witnessing increased investment in ports and logistics facilities.

Latin America:

The Latin American market for lifting equipment is growing due to the expansion of the construction industry and increasing investments in infrastructure projects. Key markets in the region include Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina.

Middle East and Africa:

The lifting equipment market in the Middle East and Africa is driven by the growth in construction, oil and gas, and mining sectors. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and South Africa are witnessing increased demand for lifting equipment.

IndexBox’s report also features an in-depth analysis of the ten largest manufacturers in the global lifting equipment industry. These industry leaders are driving innovation and shaping market dynamics, providing valuable insight for stakeholders and investors.

