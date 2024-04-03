LIFX’s new indoor and outdoor smart bulbs include a dynamic, intuitively designed app and its signature SuperColor technology, now available exclusively at The Home Depot

LOS ANGELES, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LIFX , the renowned smart lighting company recently acquired by Feit Electric , continues to redefine how people think about lighting with its newest innovations – the dazzling Super Bright 100-Watt Equivalent A21 Smart Light Bulb and Super Bright 150-Watt Equivalent PAR38 Smart Light Bulb . These ultra-bright, 1600-lumen bulbs replace traditional 100 to 150-watt equivalent incandescent bulbs, offering a blend of unparalleled functionality and customizable style that resonates with today’s decorators and modern smart home trends.

LIFX’s color vibrancy tests demonstrate a superiority five times greater than competitors, ensuring unparalleled performance for every indoor and outdoor space. These new bulbs are even brighter, making them LIFX’s most powerful light bulbs for every indoor and outdoor space. No matter the color you choose, the bulbs maintain vibrancy and consistency so you can create endless designs and intensity options to suit your lighting needs.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our innovative 1600-lumen indoor bulbs, which sets a new standard for home lighting,” said Alan Feit, president of Feit Electric. “Not only do they provide unmatched color vibrancy, but they also offer energy efficiency and seamless integration with modern smart home systems, including Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings compatibility through Matter.”

Matter , the latest standard of smart home connectivity, ensures LIFX’s new products will integrate into any existing smart home ecosystem, working with other IoT devices for effortless control and customization across scenes. This interoperability means you can use your lights with voice, apps, or automation with the platforms of your choice, now and into the future. Consumers also have access to LIFX’s dynamic mobile app, available on iOS and Android, enabling users to create effortlessly captivating home lighting scenes. Once connected, users can explore a rich palette with millions of colors, a wide range of cool to warm whites, themes, and blending options at the touch of a button, and sync lighting effects across all of the LIFX products in the home.

“Whether you’re setting the mood for a romantic date, hosting a lively game night, or simply enhancing your daily routines like yoga, bath time, or playing video games, these new bulbs are the perfect addition to elevate every moment,” said Mark Hollands, chief technology officer of LIFX. “Our team has worked tirelessly to develop the most vibrant bulbs on the market and provide unique ambient lighting solutions so our customers can make everyday moments at home truly extraordinary.”

LIFX’s 100-watt equivalent A21 indoor bulbs are currently available exclusively in-store or online at The Home Depot with a starting price of $39.98, and the indoor/outdoor 150-watt equivalent Par38 Multi-Color LED bulbs, with an IP65 rating, are currently available exclusively in-store or online at The Home Depot with a starting price of $34.98. For more information about LIFX and its range of smart lighting solutions, visit LIFX.com .

About LIFX



Recently acquired in 2022 by Feit Electric, LIFX is a leading provider of smart lighting solutions, dedicated to transforming everyday experiences through innovative technology and design. Founded in Australia, LIFX has established itself as a pioneer in the smart lighting industry, offering a wide range of connected lighting products designed to enhance homes and lifestyles worldwide. For more information, visit LIFX.com .

About Feit Electric

Founded and headquartered in California, Feit Electric is celebrating over 40 years as a leading global lighting and smart home brand. Through innovative design, supply chain expertise, and industry-leading technology, Feit Electric offers its customers a full portfolio of reliable lighting products including home décor lighting collections, light fixtures, smart and feature-rich high-performance lighting solutions as well as a full line of general household, specialty light bulbs in all shapes, sizes, and configurations. For more information, visit Feit.com , and follow us on TikTok , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

