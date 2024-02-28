LIFX’s five new outdoor products include a dynamic, user-oriented app and its signature SuperColor, now available exclusively at The Home Depot

LIFX Unveils Full Range of SuperColor Smart Outdoor Lighting Products New outdoor string lights, landscape lights and neon flex lighting equipped with Polychrome Technology and LIFX industry leading color for brighter more vibrant backyards everywhere.

LIFX Outdoor Landscape Lights Collection LIFX outdoor smart lights are a revolution in lighting, designed to transform your outdoors into vibrant, dynamic spaces that are unforgettable.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LIFX , the renowned smart lighting company recently acquired by Feit Electric , is proud to announce its latest innovation in smart polychromatic lighting technology with the launch of its first-ever dedicated outdoor lighting range. The new outdoor lighting products include the LIFX Smart String Light , the LIFX Smart Round Path Light , the LIFX Smart Square Path Light , the LIFX Smart Neon Flex Light , and the LIFX Smart Spot Light , which are set to transform outdoor spaces with versatility, energy efficiency and improve brightness levels.

The new outdoor products also have access to LIFX’s dynamic mobile app, available on iOS and Android, enabling users to effortlessly create captivating outdoor lighting scenes. Once connected, users can explore millions of different colors & themes at the touch of a button, and sync effects on certain products, such as the Path and Spot.

“We believe that smart lighting should extend beyond the confines of indoor spaces, enriching outdoor environments and enhancing the way we interact with our surroundings,” said Alan Feit, president of Feit Electric. “With our user-oriented app and Matter-compatible ecosystem, our innovative outdoor lighting portfolio from LIFX makes it easier than ever to manage and elevate outdoor living experiences this spring.”

Using Matter, a universal smart home standard, these outdoor lights are compatible with Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, and Samsung SmartThings. This all-inclusive integration mix offers seamless control of all devices through a single app regardless of what you use to manage your smart home, eliminating the need for multiple apps.

“After more than two years of extensive research, development and testing, our new outdoor products are ready to help set the stage for brighter, warmer spring days and summer nights,” said Mark Hollands, chief technology officer of LIFX. “Our new fixtures and app empower users to effortlessly transform their outdoor spaces, creating immersive environments that enhance ambiance, safety and aesthetics.”

LIFX’s full range of outdoor lighting portfolio is available exclusively online and in stores nationwide at The Home Depot starting at the end of February 2024.

The new LIFX outdoor lighting portfolio includes:

LIFX Smart String Light , Ideal for creating inviting outdoor atmospheres, these weatherproof string lights offer customizable colors and effects to suit any occasion. Specs: 24 feet long, 600 Lumens, Wi-Fi compatible (Matter compatibility coming soon), IP66 outdoor rating, available in-store or online at The Home Depot .

, LIFX Smart Round or Square Path Light Illuminate pathways, walkways, and garden borders with these sleek and durable path lights. Both shape options include LIFX signature color blending technology across six addressable color-blending zones. Round Path Light Specs: 10 inches high, 800 Lumens, Wi-Fi and Matter compatible, six addressable zones, IP66 outdoor rating, available in-store or online at The Home Depot . Square Path Light Specs: 10 inches high, 500 Lumens, Wi-Fi and Matter compatible, six addressable zones, IP66 outdoor rating, available in-store or online at The Home Depot .

LIFX Smart Neon Flex Light Versatility and easy installation allow users to quickly create captivating lighting designs along paths, fences, garden beds or planters, steps, and outdoor seating. Users can combine two strands for up to 32 feet of effortless brightness and color. Specs: 16 feet long, 2150 Lumens, Wi-Fi and Matter compatible, IP67 outdoor rating, available in-store or online at The Home Depot .

LIFX Smart Spotlight These weather-resistant fixtures offer precision lighting control for stunning displays, highlighting architectural features, landscaping, or outdoor décor. Specs: 1600 Lumens, Wi-Fi and Matter compatible, IP66 outdoor rating, available in-store or online at The Home Depot .



For more information about LIFX and its range of smart lighting solutions, visit LIFX.com .

About LIFX

Recently acquired in 2022 by Feit Electric, LIFX is a leading provider of smart lighting solutions, dedicated to transforming everyday experiences through innovative technology and design. Founded in Australia, LIFX has established itself as a pioneer in the smart lighting industry, offering a wide range of connected lighting products designed to enhance homes and lifestyles worldwide. For more information, visit LIFX.com .

About Feit Electric

Founded and headquartered in California, Feit Electric is celebrating more than 40 years as a leading global lighting and smart home brand. Through innovative design, supply chain expertise, and industry-leading technology, Feit Electric offers its customers a full portfolio of reliable lighting products including home décor lighting collections, light fixtures, smart and feature-rich high-performance lighting solutions as well as a full line of general household, specialty light bulbs in all shapes, sizes, and configurations. For more information, visit Feit.com , and follow us on TikTok , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2915873-5183-402a-864e-6796da09c332

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84f2acf4-b383-45aa-89da-8f343c06eee6

CONTACT: Media Contact: Kara Mikulka [email protected] 949-285-0088