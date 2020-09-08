Breaking News
Lightbend Announces Availability of Akka Platform on Red Hat Marketplace

Red Hat Marketplace provides a one-stop-shop to purchase enterprise applications and deploy across any cloud or on-premise

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lightbend, the leader in Reactive Architecture, today announced that Akka Platform is now available through Red Hat Marketplace. Red Hat Marketplace is an open cloud marketplace for enterprise customers to discover, try, purchase, deploy, and manage certified container-based software across environments—public and private, cloud and on-premises. Through the marketplace, customers can take advantage of responsive support, streamlined billing and contracting, simplified governance, and single-dashboard visibility across clouds.

The Akka Platform is a set of application frameworks and runtimes built on Akka—a powerful open source toolkit for building resilient, message-driven applications—that provides businesses with a decided advantage in application design for a cloud-native world. Akka applications feature a Reactive microservices architecture designed to take advantage of the underlying distributed computing infrastructure. Enterprises including Credit Karma, Hootsuite, iHeartRadio, LinkedIn, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Starbucks, UniCredit Group, Verizon, Walmart, Weight Watchers, William Hill, and many more (see case studies) have adopted Akka Platform to build low latency, fast data applications based on modern microservice architectures.

“Akka Platform gives businesses a modern application architecture tailor-made for distributed computing,” said Mark Brewer, CEO at Lightbend. “For enterprises that have adopted Kubernetes at the infrastructure level, the combination of Akka Platform and Red Hat OpenShift can unlock a true cloud-native application architecture with a hybrid cloud foundation.”

Built in collaboration with Red Hat and IBM, Red Hat Marketplace delivers a hybrid multicloud trifecta for organizations moving into the next era of computing: a robust ecosystem of partners, an industry-leading Kubernetes container platform, and award-winning commercial support—all on a highly scalable backend powered by IBM. A private, personalized marketplace is also available through Red Hat Marketplace Select, enabling clients to provide their teams with easier access to curated software their organizations have pre-approved.

“We believe Red Hat Marketplace is an essential destination to unlock the value of cloud investments,” said Lars Herrmann, senior director of technology partnerships, Red Hat. “With the marketplace, we are making it as fast and easy as possible for companies to implement the tools and technologies that can help them succeed in this hybrid multicloud world. We’ve simplified the steps to find and purchase tools like Akka Platform that are tested, certified and supported on Red Hat OpenShift, and we’ve removed operational barriers to deploying and managing these technologies on Kubernetes-native infrastructure.”

“Through Red Hat Marketplace, we’re expanding our ecosystem together with partners like Lightbend and helping our customers thrive in a hybrid multicloud world,” said Sandesh Bhat, IBM General Manager, Open Cloud Technology & Applications. “Container-based environments are the future of enterprise technology, and Red Hat OpenShift is the industry’s most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform. We’re excited to simplify software purchase and adoption for our clients through a curated private Marketplace experience.”

Red Hat Marketplace is designed to meet the unique needs of developers, procurement teams and IT leaders through simplified and streamlined access to popular enterprise software. All solutions available through the marketplace have been tested and certified for Red Hat OpenShift, allowing them to run anywhere OpenShift runs. A containers-based approach helps ensure that applications can be run and managed the exact same way, regardless of the underlying cloud infrastructure. This gives companies the flexibility to run their workloads on premise or in any public or private cloud with improved portability and confidence that their applications and data are protected against vendor lock-in.

About Lightbend
Lightbend (@Lightbend) is leading the enterprise transformation toward real-time, cloud-native applications. Our mission is to help our clients become data-driven enterprises with systems that combine the scalability and resilience of microservices architecture with the instant value of streaming data. Globally recognized brands (including a quarter of the Fortune 100) use Lightbend technologies to implement their most digitally transformative business strategies no matter how ambitious, challenging or innovative. For more information, visit www.lightbend.com.

