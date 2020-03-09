Breaking News
Home / Top News / Lightbend Closes $25 Million Investment Round Led by Dell Technologies Capital

Lightbend Closes $25 Million Investment Round Led by Dell Technologies Capital

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Reactive architecture leader’s cloud-native platform and popular Akka project will leverage funding to meet demand for new serverless use cases

SAN FRANCISCO, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lightbend, the leader in Reactive Architecture and creator of the popular cloud-native platform Akka, today announced the close of a $25 million financing round led by Dell Technologies Capital. Previous investors Bain Capital Ventures, Blue Cloud Ventures, Greylock Partners, IBM, Intel, Juniper Networks, and Shasta Ventures also participated. To date, the company has raised more than $85 million in funding. Tyler Jewell, a Managing Director at Dell Technologies Capital, joins the Lightbend board of directors and discusses why he led the investment in Lightbend here.

“As a pioneer in the concepts of Reactive programming a decade ago, Lightbend has been extraordinarily prescient and has built some of the most flexible and advanced frameworks and runtimes for cloud native computing on the market today,” said Jewell. “Their industry vision aligns with Dell Technologies Capital’s view of the future. Lightbend is well positioned to take advantage of two key trends that will dramatically change the enterprise computing landscape – they are the leader in Reactive architecture and enable serverless computing in a way unmatched by other vendors.”

According to investment bank Goldman Sachs, by 2021 the containerization of enterprise environments will become a $7 billion market opportunity. Three-quarters of that budget will be for deploying new applications enabled by containers, especially cloud-native applications. Today’s digital-first enterprises require cloud-native applications that can seamlessly integrate into a company’s infrastructure. Lightbend’s cloud-native application platform helps developers meet the growing demand for applications that optimize resource consumption and scale dynamically by leveraging Kubernetes, microservices, and containers.

Lightbend co-founder Jonas Bonér is the original author of the Reactive Manifesto movement and created Akka, the most popular abstraction method for managing state and scale across serverless deployments. Used by more than one million developers at companies such as Capital One, Fortnite, LinkedIn, PayPal and Verizon, Akka helps its users handle billions of transactions at massive scale in their cloud-native systems. Lightbend is also the company behind OSS application frameworks Play and Lagom, streaming data pipelines framework Cloudflow, the next-generation serverless project Cloudstate and the Scala programming language.

“The rise of serverless, Reactive systems, and real-time streaming data pipelines mean wholesale changes in how organizations and systems work with software,” said Mark Brewer, CEO, Lightbend. “This funding from Dell Technologies Capital solidifies our plans to take advantage of this market opportunity, remaining cash flow positive while further scaling our business. As the founding member of the newly-established Reactive Foundation, we look forward to helping empower developers within the Kubernetes ecosystem and beyond, and bringing our vision for Reactive architecture to developers worldwide.”

Lightbend is headquartered in San Francisco and maintains offices in New York, Atlanta, Quebec, Switzerland, and Sweden. For more information visit www.lightbend.com.

About Dell Technologies Capital
Dell Technologies Capital is the global venture capital investment arm of Dell Technologies. The investment team backs passionate early stage founders who push the envelope on technology innovation for enterprises. Since inception in 2012, the team has sustained an investment pace of $150 million a year and has invested in more than 100 startups, 40 of which have been acquired and 5 have gone public. Portfolio companies also gain unique access to the go-to-market capabilities of Dell Technologies (Dell, Dell EMC, VMWare, Pivotal, RSA, Secureworks). Notable investments include Adallom, Arista Networks, Cylance, Docusign, Graphcore, JFrog, MongoDB, Netskope, Nutanix, RedLock, RiskRecon, TwistLock, Wavefront and Zscaler. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Dell Technologies Capital has offices in Boston, Austin, and Israel. For more information visit www.delltechcapital.com.

About Lightbend
Lightbend (@Lightbend) is leading the enterprise transformation toward real-time, cloud-native applications. Lightbend provides scalable, high-performance microservices frameworks and streaming engines for building data-centric systems that are optimized to run on cloud-native infrastructure like Red Hat OpenShift. The most admired brands around the globe are transforming their businesses with Lightbend, engaging billions of users every day through software that is changing the world. For more information, visit www.lightbend.com.

Lightbend PR Contact
Lonn Johnston
+1 650.219.7764
[email protected]

Dell Technologies Capital PR Contact
Ted Weissman
fama PR for Dell Technologies Capital
(617) 986-5009
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.