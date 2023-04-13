NoOps Platform-as-a-Service enables Java and Spring developers everywhere to build cloud-native, business-critical applications using the skills they have today

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lightbend, the company providing cloud-native microservices frameworks for some of the world’s largest brands, today announced the launch of its Java Software Development Kit (SDK) for Kalix, a unique Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offering that delivers a new programming model explicitly designed to bring cloud native applications to market quickly. Kalix works with underlying cloud infrastructure to mask the complexity of building cloud native apps based on Kubernetes. In conjunction with the new SDK, millions of Java and Spring developers worldwide now have the tools to quickly build scalable, mission-critical, stateful applications in a serverless architecture while focusing solely on the application’s business logic.

“Everyone in the industry today talks about the importance of being ‘cloud native,’ but few recognize the enormous challenge involved in making that transition,” said Jonas Bonér, Lightbend’s founder and CEO. “Despite the immense benefits the cloud native world promises, the complexity of Kubernetes, the ongoing lack of developer talents, and the sheer volume of operational requirements converge to present a seemingly overwhelming set of challenges for today’s businesses. Kalix delivers a solution for all of these critical issues, and today’s Java SDK only makes its implementation even easier.”

Java is universally recognized as one of the most prolific and powerful programming languages today, used by tens of millions of developers and businesses worldwide for their mission-critical applications. Currently undergoing a cloud renaissance, Java is increasingly leveraged for cloud native applications by enterprises and Java and Spring developers will enjoy a reduced learning curve because using this SDK will feel native. Yet, all of the backend complexity is managed for them—including cloud infrastructure, container orchestration, database, security, compliance, integrations, and more. Since there are minimal operations required, developers – even new and junior developers – can focus solely on building the business logic behind their applications, leading to faster time to market and significant cost savings.

Kalix (@Kalix.io) is a PaaS, developed by Lightbend, that enables organizations to build and deploy cloud-native microservices and APIs rapidly and at the lowest possible cost. It provides an “out of the box” cloud native stack that delivers a 200% increase in developer velocity with minimal operations required. Kalix is a dramatic advancement over the existing serverless model and in abstracting complexity, as it provides a unifying application layer that pulls together the necessary pieces—including databases, message brokers, caches, services meshes, API gateways, blob storages, CDN networks, CI/CD products, etc.—and exposes them into one single unified programming model and DX tailored for the cloud and edge. Kalix and its Serverless DX let developers focus on the essence of value creation: building direct end-user and business value that leaves us with a coherent, understandable, predictable, and maintainable system, all managed from the cloud.

Kalix builds on the lessons we have learned from more than a decade of building Akka (leveraging the actor model) and our experience helping large (and small) enterprises move to the cloud and use it in the most time, cost, and resource-efficient way possible. Both the Java SDK and Kalix are available today, and interested parties can find out more here – kalix.io

Lightbend (@Lightbend) is leading the enterprise transformation toward real-time, cloud-native applications and setting the standard for cloud-native architectures. Lightbend provides scalable, high-performance microservices frameworks and streaming engines for building data-centric systems that are optimized to run on cloud-native infrastructure. Lightbend powers the world’s most innovative companies. For more information, visit www.lightbend.com.

