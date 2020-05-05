Lightbend Wins Red Hat North American Partner Award

Breaking News
felene vodka
Lightbend Named Collaboration Technology Partner of the Year, Recognized for Outstanding Channel Contributions for Open Source Software

SAN FRANCISCO, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lightbend, the leader in Reactive Architecture and creator of the popular cloud-native application platform Akka, is proud to announce it has been named Collaboration Technology Partner of the Year by Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions. This award is part of the annual Red Hat North American Partner Awards, which aim to honor partners for continued efforts to support customers on the path to IT modernization.

Lightbend was honored for its dedication to providing innovative open source solutions to customers in the commercial sector. Specifically, Lightbend was recognized as Collaboration Technology Partner Of The Year honoring Red Hat partners whose collaborative efforts for jointly engineered solutions through combined value components has enabled insightful and innovative opportunities across industries.

“This award is a testament to the power of open source solutions as customer needs and industries continue to evolve,” said Mark Brewer, CEO of Lightbend. “We are honored to be recognized by Red Hat as Collaboration Technology Partner Of The Year and look forward to our continued partnership.”

Red Hat’s 2019 North American Partner Awards honor both commercial and public sector partners for their dedication to successfully delivering innovative open source solutions to customers. Honorees were recognized for outstanding performance in 2019 across several categories that span Red Hat’s open source portfolio and their dedication to delivering customer success.

“Lightbend is a valued channel partner to Red Hat, and we are pleased to honor them with this well-deserved award,” said Ernest Jones, vice president, North American Partner Sales, Red Hat. “We look forward to our continued relationship with Lightbend and helping them provide the best in open source solutions to their clients.”

About Lightbend
Lightbend (@Lightbend) is leading the enterprise transformation toward real-time, cloud-native applications. Lightbend provides scalable, high-performance microservices frameworks and streaming engines for building data-centric systems that are optimized to run on cloud-native infrastructure like Red Hat OpenShift. The most admired brands around the globe are transforming their businesses with Lightbend, engaging billions of users every day through software that is changing the world. For more information, visit www.lightbend.com.

Red Hat is a trademark of Red Hat, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

