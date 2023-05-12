Unique PaaS Delivers a 200% Increase in Developer Velocity for Cloud Native Apps

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lightbend, the company providing cloud-native microservices frameworks for some of the world’s largest brands, today announced that its Kalix solution was named a 2023 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in the “Best Platform as a Service” category. CODiE Finalists represent the best products, services, and people in the Education and Business Technology Industries.

“We are thrilled that Kalix has been recognized for its innovative capabilities,” said Jonas Bonér, Lightbend’s founder and CEO. “But we’re not surprised. Companies everywhere recognize the urgent need to build new cloud native applications based on complex technologies like Kubernetes and microservices. Kalix is the industry’s best solution for removing all obstacles and enabling developer teams to build cloud native apps in record time.”

Kalix (@Kalix.io) is a PaaS, developed by Lightbend, that enables organizations to build and deploy cloud-native microservices and APIs rapidly and at the lowest possible cost. It provides an “out of the box” cloud native stack that delivers a 200% increase in developer velocity with minimal operations required. Kalix is a dramatic advancement over the existing serverless model and in abstracting complexity, as it provides a unifying application layer that pulls together the necessary pieces—including databases, message brokers, caches, services meshes, API gateways, blob storages, CDN networks, CI/CD products, etc.—and exposes them into one single unified programming model and DX tailored for the cloud and edge. Kalix and its Serverless DX let developers focus on the essence of value creation: building direct end-user and business value that leaves us with a coherent, understandable, predictable, and maintainable system, all managed from the cloud.

Kalix builds on the lessons we have learned from more than a decade of building Akka (leveraging the actor model) and our experience helping large (and small) enterprises move to the cloud and use it in the most time, cost, and resource-efficient way possible. Kalix is available today, and interested parties can find out more here – kalix.io

The SIIA CODiE Awards , the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries, are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media, and digital content industries. Kalix was selected as a finalist across dozens of Business Technology and Education Technology categories, among hundreds of nominations.

“The 2023 CODiE Award finalists highlight the products and people who are out in front, leading their industries forward,” said SIIA President Chris Mohr. “These honorees continue the proud tradition of CODiE Award finalists of recognizing the most impactful products, services, and leaders of their time, setting a foundation for the next generation of innovators. Congratulations to all who received this well-earned acknowledgment.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry’s only peer-recognized awards program. Finalists are determined by industry experts. CODiE Award winners will be announced during the Virtual Celebrations June 21-22, 2023, at 1 pm EDT.

Details about each Business Technology finalist are listed at https://siia.net/codie/2023-codie-business-technology-finalists/

