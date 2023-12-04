Panel to Discuss the Necessary Role of Nuclear Energy in the Energy Transition

RESTON, Va., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lightbridge Corporation (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced its President & Chief Executive Officer Seth Grae will participate in a panel called “the Necessary Role of Nuclear Energy in the Energy Transition” on Tuesday, December 5 at 13:40 GST (4:40 am ET) at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), at the Technology & Innovation Hub 2 in the Green Zone.

Joining Mr. Grae on the panel will be Maví Zingoni, CEO of Power at GE Vernova. The panel will be moderated by award-winning Al Arabiya News Channel Senior Producer and Presenter of the weekly ‘The Future Of Energy’ show, Naser El Tibi.

The panel discussion will focus on the critical contribution of nuclear energy to the transition towards sustainable energy sources, offering an in-depth exploration of the future prospects of nuclear power, highlighting groundbreaking technologies and innovations with the potential to significantly transform the global energy paradigm.

The panel discussion comes at a historic time for the nuclear industry. On Saturday, December 2, the United States joined leaders and ministers from four continents to announce the Declaration to Triple Nuclear Energy, which recognizes the key role of nuclear energy in achieving global net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and keeping the 1.5-degree Celsius goal within reach. The Declaration also highlights the need for secure supply chains and encourages shareholders of the World Bank, international financial institutions, and regional development banks to include nuclear energy in their lending policies. Endorsing countries include Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Ghana, Hungary, Japan, Moldova, Mongolia, Morocco, The Netherlands, Poland, Republic of Korea, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States.

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) is focused on developing advanced nuclear fuel technology essential for delivering abundant, zero-emission, clean energy and providing energy security to the world. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel™, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for existing light water reactors and pressurized heavy water reactors, significantly enhancing reactor safety, economics, and proliferation resistance. The Company is also developing Lightbridge Fuel for new SMRs to bring the same benefits plus load-following with renewables on a zero-carbon electric grid.

Lightbridge has entered into two long-term framework agreements with Battelle Energy Alliance, LLC, DOE’s operating contractor for Idaho National Laboratory (INL), the United States’ lead nuclear energy research and development laboratory. DOE’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear (GAIN) program has twice awarded Lightbridge to support the development of Lightbridge Fuel over the past several years. Lightbridge is participating in two university-led studies through the DOE Nuclear Energy University Program at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Texas A&M University. An extensive worldwide patent portfolio backs Lightbridge’s innovative fuel technology. Lightbridge is included in the Russell Microcap® Index. For more information, please visit www.ltbridge.com .

