Lightbridge Corporation Announces Media Interviews with CEO Seth Grae

Interview with Bloomberg Radio Scheduled for Thursday, August 27th at 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)

RESTON, Va., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lightbridge Corporation (Nasdaq: LTBR) today announced that Seth Grae, President & Chief Executive Officer of Lightbridge Corporation will be interviewed on Bloomberg Radio’s “Bloomberg Markets” program by Paul T. Sweeney on Thursday, August 27th at 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Yesterday, Mr. Grae was interviewed on Nasdaq’s TradeTalks online broadcast by Jill Malandrino, Global Markets Reporter. The interview can be accessed by clicking here: https://www.ltbridge.com/news-media/media-gallery/video/video/6981/nasdaq-tradetalks–how-well-the-nuclear-sector-has-fared

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is an advanced nuclear fuel technology development company based in Reston, Virginia, United States. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel™, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors, which significantly enhances the economics, safety, and proliferation resistance of nuclear power. Lightbridge invented, patented, and has independently validated its technology, with goals of preventing climate change and enhancing national security. The Company has assembled a world-class development team. Four large electric utilities that generate about half of America’s nuclear power advise Lightbridge on fuel development and deployment. The Company plans to operate under a licensing and royalty model and based on the increased power generated by Lightbridge-designed fuel, expects to offer high ROI for operators of existing and new reactors. For more information please visit: www.ltbridge.com .

