RESTON, Va,, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lightbridge Corporation (“Lightbridge”) (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and provided an update on the Company’s continued progress.

Seth Grae, President & Chief Executive Officer of Lightbridge Corporation, commented, “We are pleased with the progress made in our fuel development efforts in 2023, including: (1) strengthening our leadership team, (2) entering into a contract with Centrus Energy to perform a front-end engineering and design (FEED) study for a Lightbridge Pilot Fuel Fabrication Facility, (3) entering into a contract with RATEN ICN in Romania to perform an engineering study to evaluate the use of Lightbridge Fuel in CANDU reactors, (4) starting a collaboration with Texas A&M University, together with NuScale and Structural Integrity Associates, on a Nuclear Energy University Program-funded project to study Lightbridge Fuel behavior in the NuScale small modular reactors, and (5) publication of a peer-reviewed paper by Virginia Commonwealth University showing significant advantages for a variant of Lightbridge Fuel for disposition of weapons-grade plutonium. An ambitious aspirational goal announced at COP28 to triple global nuclear capacity by 2050 indicates positive outlook for global nuclear power where Lightbridge Fuel can play a role in offering safer, more efficient, and economically viable nuclear power in new and existing plants, leading towards a more sustainable and energy-secure world.”

Financial Highlights

Working capital was $28.3 million at December 31, 2023, versus $28.7 million at December 31, 2022.

Cash Flows Summary

Cash and cash equivalents were $28.6 million, as compared to $28.9 million at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $0.3 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, consisting of the following:

Cash used in operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $6.5 million, a decrease of $0.2 million, compared to $6.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to changes in net operating assets and liabilities, which were driven by an increase in prepaid assets of $0.2 million, offset by an increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities of $0.4 million.

Cash provided by financing activities for the year ended December 31, 2023, was $6.2 million, a decrease of $4.7 million, compared to $10.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. This decrease was due to a decrease in the net proceeds received from the issuance of common stock under our at-the-market (ATM) facility in fiscal year 2023 and an increase in net share settlement of equity awards.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets were $29.4 million and total liabilities were $0.5 million at December 31, 2023.

Stockholders’ equity was $28.9 million at December 31, 2023, as compared to $29.1 million at December 31, 2022.

Operations Summary

General and administrative expenses amounted to $7.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $7.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The decrease of $0.4 million was primarily due to a decrease in employee compensation and employee benefits of $0.4 million, due to the increase in the time allocation percentage of G&A labor costs to research and development expenses, a decrease in consulting expenses of $0.1 million, decrease in insurance expense of $0.1 million, decrease in dues and subscriptions of $0.1 million, and a decrease in promotion expenses of $0.1 million, offset by an increase in stock-based compensation of $0.4 million, which was due to the partial vesting of restricted stock awards granted in 2022. Total stock-based compensation included in general and administrative expenses was $1.1 million for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.

Lightbridge’s total research and development expenses amounted to $1.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $0.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $1.2 million. This increase was primarily due to the increase in R&D activities related to the development of our fuel. This increase primarily consisted of an increase in INL project labor costs of $0.8 million, an increase in allocated employee compensation and employee benefits of $0.4 million, an increase in consulting expenses of $0.1 million, an increase in travel expenses of $0.1 million and an increase in stock-based compensation expenses of $0.1 million. This increase was offset by a decrease of $0.3 million primarily related to the Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear (GAIN) voucher work recorded as research and development expenses in 2022 that was completed in the first quarter of 2023.

Total other operating income was zero for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $0.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. This $0.4 million decrease was due to the GAIN voucher project that was completed in the first quarter of 2023.

Total other income was $1.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to other income of $0.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $0.8 million. The increase in other income was due to an increase in interest income earned from the purchase of treasury bills and from our bank savings account.

Net loss was $7.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $7.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,598,445 $ 28,899,997 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 207,063 115,264 Total Current Assets 28,805,508 29,015,261 Other Assets Prepaid project costs 483,000 345,000 Trademarks 108,865 108,225 Total Assets $ 29,397,373 $ 29,468,486 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 486,326 $ 350,331 Total Current Liabilities 486,326 350,331 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 authorized shares, 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 25,000,000 authorized, 13,698,274 shares and 11,900,217 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 13,698 11,900 Additional paid-in capital 181,295,125 173,595,385 Accumulated deficit (152,397,776 ) (144,489,130 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 28,911,047 29,118,155 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 29,397,373 $ 29,468,486

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Revenue $ — $ — Operating Expenses General and administrative 7,149,773 7,490,086 Research and development 1,922,865 669,818 Total Operating Expenses 9,072,638 8,159,904 Other Operating Income Contributed services – research and development 31,028 372,612 Total Other Operating Income 31,028 372,612 Total Operating Loss (9,041,610 ) (7,787,292 ) Other Income Interest income 1,132,964 289,435 Total Other Income 1,132,964 289,435 Net Loss Before Income Taxes (7,908,646 ) (7,497,857 ) Income taxes — — Net Loss $ (7,908,646 ) $ (7,497,857 ) Net Loss Per Common Share Basic and diluted $ (0.65 ) $ (0.69 ) Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding 12,099,574 10,834,574