Lightbridge Schedules Third Quarter 2017 Earnings & Business Update Conference Call

RESTON, Va., Nov. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR), a nuclear fuel technology development company, today announced that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 8th at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2017, as well as the Company’s corporate progress and other meaningful developments.

Interested parties can access the conference call by calling 888-567-1602 for U.S. callers, or +1- 404-267-0373 for international callers. The call will be available on the Company’s website via webcast at http://ir.ltbridge.com/events.cfm. The conference call will be led by Seth Grae, President and Chief Executive Officer and other Lightbridge executives will also be available to answer questions. Questions may also be submitted in writing before or during the conference call to [email protected]

A webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website and a telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through midnight December 8, 2017, and can be accessed by calling: 877-481-4010 (U.S. callers) or +1- 919-882-2331 (international callers) and entering conference ID: 22219.

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) is a nuclear fuel technology development company based in Reston, Virginia, USA. The Company develops proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technologies for current and future reactors. The technology significantly enhances the economics and safety of nuclear power, operating about 1000° C cooler than standard fuel. Lightbridge invented, patented and has independently validated the technology, including successful demonstration of the fuel in a research reactor with near-term plans to demonstrate the fuel under commercial reactor conditions. The Company has assembled a world class development team including veterans of leading global fuel manufacturers. Four large electric utilities that generate about half the nuclear power in the US already advise Lightbridge on fuel development and deployment. The Company operates under a licensing and royalty model, independently validated and based on the increased power generated by Lightbridge-designed fuel and high ROI for operators of existing and new reactors. The economic benefits are further enhanced by anticipated carbon credits available under the Clean Power Plan. Lightbridge also provides comprehensive advisory services for established and emerging nuclear programs based on a philosophy of transparency, non-proliferation, safety and operational excellence. For more information please visit: www.ltbridge.com.

