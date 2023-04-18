PoWx Co-founder to Address Partnership During Talk at 10th Annual MIT Bitcoin Expo

BOSTON, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lightelligence, the global leader in photonic compute systems, today announced a collaborative development agreement to design an ultra-energy efficient optical compute platform for Proof of Work cryptography with PoWx.

PoWx is a non-profit organization developing oPoW (Optical Proof of Work), a low-energy Bitcoin mining algorithm. Michael Dubrovsky, co-founder of PoWx, will outline the Lightelligence partnership and the joint effort to design an ultra-energy efficient cryptocurrency optical compute platform using Lightelligence’s Photonic Arithmetic Computing Engine (PACE) platform during his presentation at the 10th Annual MIT Bitcoin Expo. The expo will be held April 22-23 at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Mass.

Lightelligence’s PACE fully integrates photonic and electronics in a small form factor leveraging custom 3D packaging and seamless co-design. It uses optical matrix multiplication to compute linear matrix algorithms and is the only fully integrated optical compute system working at speed to be demonstrated publicly.

Visit the Lightelligence website for additional information. Email requests should be sent to info@lightelligence.ai .

About Lightelligence

Lightelligence has transformed cutting-edge photonic technology into groundbreaking computing solutions that offer exponential improvements in computing power and dramatically reduce energy consumption. As the only company to publicly demonstrate complete photonic computing systems that beat state-of-the-art performance, Lightelligence is the global leader in the photonic compute industry. Founded in 2017, Lightelligence has approximately 200 employees globally and has raised more than $200 million in funding.

Engage with Lightelligence:

Website: www.lightelligence.ai/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lightelligence-ai/

Twitter: @lightelligence