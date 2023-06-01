Sarasota, FL, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RealManage, an industry leader in community association management across the United States, is pleased to announce the rebranding of Lighthouse Property Management to RealManage. This acquisition brings additional resources and expertise that will benefit communities managed by RealManage with expanded services and increased efficiencies.

RealManage’s newly combined team of professionals is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service and support to all clients. Rolando Coronado, the Executive Vice President of RealManage’s Integration Management Office, stated, “We are so excited to have Stephanie Burtwell and her team lead the integration of Lighthouse Property Management to the RealManage Family of Brands. We look forward to introducing the CiraNet platform to our clients in the Sarasota market that will ultimately complement and enhance the service delivery they enjoy today.”



The newly combined team will be able to offer expanded services and a platform for improved communication between board members and resident members thanks to RealManage’s top-of-the-line technology. RealManage looks forward to providing the same high level of service that Lighthouse Property Management clients have come to expect while introducing new and innovative processes and systems.

With the addition of Lighthouse Property Management, RealManage continues to expand its presence in Florida and is committed to providing excellent service through its expansive portfolio of offerings.

About RealManage

The RealManage Family of Brands, which includes GrandManors and CiraConnect, is one of the fastest-growing association management companies in the country, currently ranking number three among the nation’s HOA/condo management companies. RealManage offers innovative management services to community associations of all types and sizes, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, and large master-planned communities.



GrandManors is the distinguished community association management division of the RealManage Family of Brands. GrandManors provides dedicated staff and community association management services to luxury high-rises, lifestyle communities, and golf/country club communities.

CiraConnect, is RealManage’s proprietary, cloud-based technology. It is the most comprehensive SaaS and Mobile app software provider in the community association industry. CiraConnect allows users to access all pertinent community information at their fingertips anytime, anywhere, and from any device. The technology includes web portals, tablet apps, and smartphone apps for all community constituents, including board members, residents, and service providers.

Connect with Us

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

CONTACT: Camille Moore RealManage 866-403-1588 info@realmanage.com