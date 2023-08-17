Major lighting control system market players include Honeywell International Inc., Panasonic Corporation, General Electric Company, Eaton Corporation plc, RAB Lighting Inc., Schneider Electric, Signify Holding, ACUITY BRANDS, INC., and Taiwan Semiconductor.

New York, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global lighting control system market size is slated to expand at ~17.80% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is poised to garner a revenue of USD 218.44 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 30.59 billion in the year 2022. The market growth is due to the increasing demand for lighting control to reduce energy consumption. In addition, people’s awareness of energy management has increased. It is estimated that incandescent light bulbs consume around 60 watts of electricity and LED light bulbs just under 10 watts.

Request Free Sample Copy of this Report @

https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request- 4841

Other factors believed to be driving the growth of the lighting control system market include improving employee productivity by providing with the ability to tailor light levels to the task at hand. Reduce visual fatigue and improve employee concentration with proper task lighting. In addition, you can save money, reduce carbon emissions and provide the right amount of light when and where it is needed. The focus is increasingly on reducing the carbon footprint by turning off lights when not needed. Turning off the lights can reduce CO2 emissions and other harmful greenhouse gases. This can easily be achieved by installing an advanced lighting control system in conjunction with various technologies. Therefore, the growth of the global lighting control system market is expected to increase in the coming years. Lighting is reported to be responsible for more than 4 percent of global CO2 emissions.

Lighting Control System Market: Key Takeaways

Market in Asia Pacific to propel highest growth

The outdoor division segment to garner the highest growth

Market in Europe to grow at a highest rate

Increasing Use of LED Lights in Outdoor Lighting Applications across the Globe to Boost Market Growth

LED lights are becoming more and more common in outdoor lighting as they are the most competent lighting solutions when it comes to providing sufficient light without putting too much strain on the eyes. For this reason, the demand for lighting control systems is increasing. According to the International Energy Agency, LED technology is used in 50 percent of the entire lighting sector worldwide. Smart cities deploy an intelligent lighting system consisting of light-controlled, energy-saving LED lighting that adapts to current regulations and user needs. In addition, smart lighting reduces light pollution and connects to Wi-Fi enabled devices using wireless technologies.

In addition, they can be automatically regulated according to sunrise and sunset. According to the reported data, more than 2,000 cities around the world have adopted smart city technologies. The lighting control system consists of several lighting devices connected in a network to control the lighting. All lighting control is connected to various smart devices such as smartphones. According to recent data, by the end of 2030 there will be more than 25 billion actively connected IOT devices worldwide. Commercial and non-commercial buildings are growing every year, increasing the demand for luminaires and lighting control systems.

Lighting Control System Market: Regional Overview

The global lighting control system market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Expanding emphasis on energy efficiency to Drive Market Growth in North America Region

The North American lighting control system market is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The North America region has been a significant market for lighting control systems due to the increasing emphasis on energy efficiency, sustainability, and smart building solutions. Lighting control systems offer various benefits such as energy savings, improved user comfort, and enhanced functionality. These systems allow users to automate and control lighting based on occupancy, daylight availability, and time of day, among other factors. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) estimates that lighting accounts for about 17% of total electricity consumption in commercial buildings. Lighting control systems can significantly reduce energy usage by optimizing lighting levels and occupancy-based control.

Rising energy costs and environmental concerns have led to increased demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions. Lighting control systems help optimize energy consumption by adjusting lighting levels and using natural light effectively. The growing trend of smart buildings, which integrate various technologies for enhanced automation and energy management, has driven the demand for lighting control systems. These systems are often part of larger building automation systems.

Growing Government Regulations to Propel the Growth in the Europe Region

The Europe lighting control system market is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. The European Commission estimates that lighting accounts for about 15% of total electricity consumption in Europe, highlighting the potential for energy savings through the adoption of lighting control systems. The European Union (EU) has been at the forefront of energy efficiency initiatives, including lighting. The EU’s Energy Efficiency Directive and Eco-design regulations have played a significant role in promoting energy-efficient lighting solutions. Europe has been proactive in adopting sustainable building practices, including the integration of smart technologies.

Lighting control systems are seen as a crucial component of smart building solutions, aligning with the region’s sustainability goals. Connected lighting solutions, enabled by lighting control systems, have gained traction in Europe. These systems offer advanced features such as remote control, scheduling, and integration with other smart devices. Human-centric lighting, which focuses on the impact of lighting on human health and well-being, has gained attention in Europe. Lighting control systems play a crucial role in implementing dynamic lighting schemes that mimic natural light patterns.

Make an Inquiry Before Buying this Report @

https://www.researchnester.com/inquiries-before-buying- 4841

Lighting Control System, Segmentation by End Use-Applications

Outdoor

Indoor

Amongst these segments, the outdoor segment is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. The growing awareness of light pollution and its impact on the environment and ecosystems has driven the demand for outdoor lighting solutions that minimize light pollution. Lighting control systems, such as dimming and scheduling, can help reduce light pollution by controlling light levels and directing light where it is needed. Initiatives promoting dark sky preservation and responsible outdoor lighting practices have gained momentum, leading to increased adoption of lighting control systems. Outdoor lighting plays a critical role in ensuring safety and security in public spaces, roadways, and buildings. Lighting control systems can enhance security by allowing dynamic lighting adjustments, remote monitoring, and automated responses.

Additionally, there is an increasing usage of LED lights and fixtures for outdoor lighting systems coupled with increasing acceptance of government protocols and regulations which is expected to further increase the growth of the segment in the market. According to recent reports, street lighting accounts for more than 1 percent of electricity consumption in India. Smart outdoor lighting systems integrated with lighting controls enable features such as remote monitoring, dimming, and adaptive lighting, contributing to energy savings and enhanced urban environments.

Lighting Control System, Segmentation by Communication Protocol

Wired

Wireless

Amongst these two segments, the wireless segment is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. Wireless lighting control systems offer retrofitting opportunities, allowing existing buildings to upgrade their lighting infrastructure without major renovation work. The retrofit market for wireless lighting control system market is projected to grow as more building owners seek energy efficiency improvements in their lighting systems. Wireless technologies such as Zigbee, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi have evolved and matured, enabling reliable and secure communication between lighting control devices. The increasing adoption of wireless protocols has paved the way for interoperability and compatibility among different wireless lighting control system components from various manufacturers.

Wireless lighting control systems offer energy-saving features such as occupancy-based control, daylight harvesting, and scheduling, leading to reduced energy consumption and cost savings. The Internet of Things (IoT) has played a significant role in driving the adoption of wireless lighting control systems. These systems can be integrated into larger smart building solutions, enabling centralized control and automation. Wireless lighting control systems offer easy installation compared to traditional wired systems, as they eliminate the need for complex wiring infrastructure.

Request for Customization of this Report @

https://www.researchnester.com/customized-reports- 4841

Lighting Control System, Segmentation by Installation Type

Retrofit

New Installations

Lighting Control System Market, Segmentation by Type

Dimmers

Units

Sensors

Gateways

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global that are profiled by Research Nester are Honeywell International Inc., Panasonic Corporation, General Electric Company, Eaton Corporation plc, RAB Lighting Inc., Schneider Electric, Signify Holding, ACUITY BRANDS, INC., Taiwan Semiconductor, and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Market

Schneider Electric announced the launch of new solutions to improve the sustainability of buildings. New integration capabilities in EcoStruxure Building Operation 2023, EcoStruxure Connected Room Solutions and EcoStruxure Power Monitoring Expert will help simplify and accelerate access to data essential for managing energy consumption, reducing carbon emissions and increasing building value are.

ACUITY BRANDS, INC. announced a collaboration with Microsoft to bring new capabilities to Acuity Brands lighting control, smart lighting and building automation solutions.

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

CONTACT: AJ Daniel Corporate Sales, USA Research Nester Email: info@researchnester.com USA Phone: +1 646 586 9123 Europe Phone: +44 203 608 5919