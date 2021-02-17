Lightspeed Systems® Announces Integration of Leading Safety Alert and Classroom Management Software with Microsoft® Teams

Lightspeed Alert™ and Lightspeed Classroom Management™ Integrate with Microsoft® Teams

Austin, Texas, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lightspeed Systems®, the leading K-12 online safety and effectiveness solutions provider, announces the integration of Lightspeed Alert™ and Lightspeed Classroom Management™ with prominent online collaboration platform, Microsoft® Teams.

Lightspeed Alert ensures any online indications of self-harm or violence—including the usage of Microsoft Teams chat feature—are flagged for school intervention.

“Most of our flagged safety issues have been through the [Microsoft] Teams chat logs,” shares Greg Hogan, Network Data and Security Coordinator at Bibb County Public Schools. “I don’t know of any other product that monitors [Microsoft] Teams chats. It’s a must-have for a remote learning environment.”

The Lightspeed Classroom Management integration with Microsoft Teams further empowers educators to keep students engaged and focused on learning. With the integration, teachers will now be able to view not only the students themselves within Microsoft Teams meetings, but also simultaneously view their screens and online activity with Lightspeed Classroom Management. Teachers will also be able to set custom browsing rules and restrictions, send whole-class or individual-student messages, and share lesson URLs, all in one spot.

“As a long-standing partner for K-12 schools, we’re committed to continuously innovating our solutions as learning environments evolve,” shares Brian Thomas, President & CEO at Lightspeed Systems. “Integrating our solutions with Microsoft Teams is another step forward in helping district leaders and educators provide the safest, most effective online learning experience for their students.”

About Lightspeed Systems

With over 20 years providing technology to meet the needs of schools, Lightspeed Systems is the market leader in online student safety and effectiveness. The purpose-built Lightspeed ecosystem of cloud-based solutions – tailored to meet today’s evolving challenges – provides schools worldwide with reliable filtering, analytics, and device management tools for school leaders and educators. Lightspeed Systems is a proven partner for schools, serving over 20 million students in 38 countries and 28,000 schools globally, including 6,500 school districts in the United States.

