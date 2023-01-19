Actionable Dashboards Lightspeed Digital Insight empowers IT and instructional technology leaders with a single view of district edtech usage to quickly understand and act on approvals, cost management, and impact.

Austin, TX, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today Lightspeed Systems, the leader in technology for safe, secure and equitable education, announced the launch of Lightspeed Digital Insight. This powerful tool provides K-12 districts with unparalleled visibility of district edtech usage to quickly understand and act on data privacy compliance, cost management, and app reviews and approvals.

With Lightspeed Digital Insight, district leaders can:

Easily understand edtech usage with up-to-the-minute engagement reports at the district, campus, and student level.

with up-to-the-minute engagement reports at the district, campus, and student level. Streamline data privacy management through real-time policy scanning, before-and-after comparisons of app privacy policy changes, and 1EdTech badging.

through real-time policy scanning, before-and-after comparisons of app privacy policy changes, and 1EdTech badging. Simplify edtech review and approval process by seeing all applications in use and quickly identifying rogue applications that require review.

by seeing all applications in use and quickly identifying rogue applications that require review. Accelerate edtech evaluation with consolidated usage data and a library of 5,000 NCES apps for instant curriculum context.

“Like most districts, our use of educational apps exploded two years ago and now we’re faced with a monumental task of maintaining data security, conducting reviews and approvals, and ensuring curriculum quality. With even fewer staff resources,” says Eric Hileman, Executive Director of Information Technology Services for Oklahoma City School District. “The visibility, control, and context provided by Lightspeed Digital Insight makes it possible to do that at scale and still have the time we need to support our teachers and students.”

“Lightspeed Digital Insight is the only product that identifies unapproved apps and privacy policy changes for districts in real time,” says Brook McShane Bock, Chief Product Officer for Lightspeed Systems. “But that is just the beginning. Over the coming months, you’ll see exponential growth in the value of the data that Lightspeed provides districts so they can offer safe, secure, and equitable education effortlessly.”

Lightspeed Digital Insight is powered by Amazon Web Services and built on the foundation of CatchOn, a product acquired by Lightspeed Systems in January 2022. To learn more or request a demo, visit lightspeedsystems.com/digital-insight.

Lightspeed Systems provides a comprehensive suite of solutions to meet the safety, security, and learning equity needs of K-12 districts. To learn more, visit lightspeedsystems.com.

About Lightspeed Systems

Lightspeed Systems® is dedicated to providing K-12 districts time-saving solutions to create safe, secure, and equitable education, so they focus where it matters most—students and learning. Lightspeed provides cloud-managed solutions: Security & Compliance, Safety & Wellness, and Engagement & Impact, purpose-built for school networks and devices. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Lightspeed serves more than 20 million students in 28,000 schools throughout 39 countries. To learn more, visit www.lightspeedsystems.com.

