Lightspeed Systems Appoints Kirk Orgeldinger to Newly Created Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Roles

Austin, TX, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading education technology solutions provider Lightspeed Systems (“Lightspeed” or “the Company”), announced today that is has appointed Kirk Orgeldinger to the newly created positions of Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) and Chief Operating Officer (“COO”). The addition deepens Lightspeed’s leadership team and enables the Company’s continued growth and rapid scalability as the leading provider of web filtering and reporting products for the K-12 market.

Mr. Orgeldinger joins Lightspeed with decades of operational and financial experience, including optimizing the performance of high-growth companies in the technology sector. Most recently, he served as the CFO of Accruent, a global software company headquartered in Austin, TX, where he oversaw and directed the company’s corporate accounting, financial planning, reporting, legal, human resources, facilities, IT, and acquisition integration activities. Previously, he worked for Three Rivers Operating Company, Lockheed Martin and BAE Systems in a variety of financial, business systems, M&A and integration roles.

“As the market-leading filtering platform for U.S. schools, we are growing rapidly to provide services to protect even more students and to build upon our Relay platform,” said Brian Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Lightspeed Systems. “To achieve our growth potential while maintaining the level of excellence our customers deserve from all areas of our business, we are committed to optimizing our organizational structures and processes. We’re excited to have Kirk join the team to lead these strategic growth and service initiatives, and we have already seen positive results from his expertise and insight. We look forward to deepening our relationships with customers and continuing to innovate and invest in technology to keep school devices and students safe, well managed and mobile.”

In his new dual roles at Lightspeed, Mr. Orgeldinger will be responsible for Lightspeed’s Support, Finance, and Operations teams, as well as managing the Company’s scalability and furthering its mission of providing powerful solutions to protect students around the globe. Mr. Orgeldinger brings expertise in software as a service (“SaaS”) platform businesses to lead key customer support initiatives, including redesigning Lightspeed’s Support department in order to speed time-to-resolution of customer issues and implementing new systems and processes to optimize the accuracy and speed across every technical support channel.

Lightspeed is positioned for accelerated growth in 2020 as it continues its mission and drives increased adoption of its Relay platform. Originally released in March 2017, Relay has grown from a Chrome filter to a complete multi-OS, multi-function platform for schools implementing and optimizing 1:1 technology programs. Along with improvements in the core platform’s capabilities and the introduction of its Analytics product, the number of devices protected by Relay more than doubled last year. The Company also recently received a strategic growth investment from funds advised by Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC, a leading private equity firm based in Chicago, to extend Lightspeed’s market leadership position and continue the successful execution of its strategy.

“Lightspeed has established itself in the education market as a leading SaaS provider with significant runway for continued growth and scalability,” said Mr. Orgeldinger. “This is an opportune time to join Lightspeed, and I am excited to lend my expertise to help my colleagues seize opportunities and facilitate safe learning environments for schools and students globally in today’s rapidly evolving and technologically advanced environment.”

Mr. Orgeldinger graduated with a degree in Business from Saint Anselm College and received an MBA from the Boston College Carroll School of Management.

About Lightspeed Systems

Lightspeed Systems partners with schools to make learning safe, mobile and easily managed. Partnered with 6,500 districts in the United States and 28,000 schools around the world, Lightspeed Systems offers integrated filtering, management, monitoring, and protection for schools through its groundbreaking platform, Relay. Headquartered in Austin, TX (with offices in Portland and the U.K.), Lightspeed serves over 15 million students in 35 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.lightspeedsystems.com

