Lightspeed Systems Joins Fortinet as a Fabric-Ready Partner

Lightspeed Systems, leading ed-tech solutions provider, today announced that it has joined the Fortinet Fabric-Ready technology alliance partner program to provide customers with the most powerful network and student safety tools by integrating the Fortinet Security Fabric with Lightspeed Systems complete 1:1 platform, Relay.

Lightspeed Systems Relay offers a comprehensive cloud platform that lets schools filter, manage, monitor, protect, and analyze across any device, operating system, or network. Having served k-12 schools since 1999, Lightspeed has continued to build and evolve their technology, which now serves more than 15 million students worldwide.

The Relay Platform keeps students safe and focused as they use school technology. The platform’s patent-pending Smart Agents have revolutionized filtering, putting the power of a filter inside each device. These Smart Agents can filter any device, anywhere, and provide easy SSL decryption without the hassles of proxies, PACs, or trust certificates. This prevents students from seeing pornography and other harmful content; ensuring compliance with the Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA).

“Fortinet and Lightspeed have been protecting school networks globally for over 20 years. With self-harm, bullying, and violence in general rising in our education systems, it makes sense for our companies to work together to create safer online learning environments. That needs to be done on the network as well any mobile device a student may access,” shares Mike Durando, VP of Strategic Alliances at Lightspeed Systems.

The Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program is Fortinet’s premium technology partnership program, and partner inclusion in the program signals to customers and the industry at large that the partner has collaborated with Fortinet and leveraged the Fortinet Fabric APIs to develop validated, end-to-end security solutions. Customers benefit from the knowledge and confidence that the Fabric-Ready partner has worked with Fortinet to validate and deliver integrated security solutions ready for deployment.

About Lightspeed Systems

Lightspeed Systems partners with schools to make learning safe, mobile and easily managed. Partnered with 6,500 districts in the United States and 28,000 schools around the world, Lightspeed Systems offers integrated filtering, management, monitoring, and protection for schools through its groundbreaking platform, Relay. To learn more, visit https://www.lightspeedsystems.com.

