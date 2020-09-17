Lightspeed Systems® – Leader in Online School Safety Software – Launches Portal Giving Parents an Inside Look at Student’s Online Activity

Breaking News
New Lightspeed Parent Portal Provides Automated Activity Summaries on School-Issued Devices, Helping Parents Protect Their Child’s Online Safety

Austin, Texas, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lightspeed Systems (Lightspeed), the leading K-12 online safety and analytics platform, is debuting a new Parent Portal to help parents monitor their child’s online activity on school-issued devices.

 Research shows that effective home-school communication can improve educational outcomes.  The Lightspeed Parent Portal, available now and included free with the Lightspeed Systems web filter, makes it easy for busy parents to keep track of their child’s internet activity. Overwhelmed parents who are juggling their own work responsibilities while also overseeing their child’s remote learning can gain access to the portal anytime, ensuring their kids are staying on task with their studies. If enabled by the school, the software can also send students’ weekly online activity summaries that recap when the web is being used, top sites visited, top searches, and more. This ensures parents will always have a record of their child’s home internet activity and helps make certain they are safe and focused on learning.

 “Parents have been placed in an unprecedented situation where they are catapulted into balancing their own jobs with duties as home teachers,” said Brian Thomas, President & CEO, Lightspeed Systems. “Lightspeed’s Parent Portal meets the needs of already overwhelmed parents to have information on their child’s cyber activity and insight into how they’re spending time online. Parents can even pause internet access on the device to maintain healthy screen time.”

Lightspeed Systems solutions are used in schools worldwide. The platform offers management, monitoring, protection, and analysis on any device, anywhere, for a truly comprehensive solution. For more information, visit lightspeedsystems.com.

 

###

 

About Lightspeed Systems

Headquartered in Austin, Texas (with offices in Portland and the U.K.), Lightspeed Systems is the leading online safety and analytics platform for schools. Lightspeed uses advanced AI to monitor and analyze activity across the web for signs of self-harm, suicide, cyberbullying, and other inappropriate behaviors. When a potential threat is spotted, real-time alerts are sent to designated personnel, providing screenshots and other important information to drive appropriate intervention. Lightspeed is dedicated to helping schools worldwide provide a safe, mobile and manageable learning environment. Lightspeed serves over 15 million students in 35 countries and 28,000 schools globally, including 6,500 school districts in the United States.

 

To learn more, visit lightspeedsystems.com.

