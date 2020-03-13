Breaking News
Lightspeed Systems Offers Free Web Filtering and Classroom Management During Coronavirus Closures

Free Extended Evaluations To Help Make Remote Learning Safer, More Effective

Austin, TX, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading education technology solutions provider Lightspeed Systems (“Lightspeed” or “the Company”), announced today that it will offer its market-leading classroom management and web filtering solutions free through the end of the school year to schools impacted by the Coronavirus. 

As schools around the world face extended closures amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, remote learning plans are being introduced to limit the negative educational impact and loss of instructional time. Lightspeed Systems Relay platform makes remote learning safer and more effective by providing both web filtering, to prevent access to inappropriate content, and classroom mamagement, to keep remote learners on task during remote lessons.

“Lightspeed Systems’ mission over last 20 years hasn’t changed, and Coronavirus won’t change it either. We’re here to help schools and protect students – no matter where or how learning takes place,” shares Brian Thomas, President & CEO at Lightspeed Systems. “We’re furthering that mission and doing what we can to help schools through this difficult time by offering Relay Filter and Relay Classroom free to schools through the end of the school year.” 

With Relay Filter, schools are able to send devices home with students and keep them filtered and protected off campus. As classes launch virtually, Relay Classroom will enable teachers to keep students on task, monitor student activity, and engage students in classroom lessons.

Both solutions are being offered as free, extended trials lasting through the end of the school year. Schools can deploy Relay quickly to be prepared for imminent closures, illnesses, remote learning, and other challenges the Coronavirus brings.

More information and a form to sign up are available here.

About Lightspeed Systems
Lightspeed Systems partners with schools to make learning safe, mobile and easily managed. Partnered with 6,500 districts in the United States and 28,000 schools around the world, Lightspeed Systems offers integrated filtering, management, monitoring, and protection for schools through its groundbreaking platform, Relay. Headquartered in Austin, TX (with offices in Portland and the U.K.), Lightspeed serves over 15 million students in 35 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.lightspeedsystems.com

