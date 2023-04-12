Jason Rossi, Vice President of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC), Lightstar Renewables Jason Rossi, Vice President of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC), Lightstar Renewables

Traditional territories of the Massachusett and Pawtucket People / Boston, Massachusetts, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Lightstar Renewables announces the appointment of Jason Rossi as its new Vice President of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC). Jason is responsible for the management of all engineering, procurement and construction duties right from the pre-development desktop review stage to the development phase, (leadership, management and ownership) into construction all the way through project handoff to the asset management team. In his new role, Jason works as part of the senior executive team.

Jason leads the EPC team to promote a culture of continuous innovation to enhance energy production performance and project lifecycles. He is responsible for identifying areas to optimize EPC and standardize best practices while building out engineering and construction teams to support the current site builds. Jason will oversee the development of an organizational structure for the EPC team that will be both scalable and effective as Lightstar continues to grow.

Paul Wheeler, Founder and CEO, said, “It’s an exciting time for Lightstar Renewables and we’re thrilled to welcome Jason to our executive team as we accelerate the construction of our ever expanding portfolio to make solar energy accessible and equitable. Jason will help Lightstar establish and expand its partnerships, while improving project life cycles that are a critical lever for us as we keep growing. We’re excited to add Jason’s valuable leadership expertise in solar and proven track record to scale our operational asset portfolio further.”

Jason Rossi, VP of EPC at Lightstar, said, “I’m delighted to join Lightstar and lead the company’s EPC strategy to create more cost-effective and efficient systems and processes. Lightstar is a trailblazer in the solar industry, and its purpose-led and values-driven work across the country provides a long-term opportunity to serve communities. I look forward to continuing its rapid growth trajectory through innovative strategies and passion to bring clean energy to local grids.”

Jason’s valuable experience spans over 25 years in the construction field across multiple disciplines (vertical construction, wireless construction and solar). Prior to joining Lightstar, Jason was the VP of Construction at Nexamp for over three years, where he oversaw all activities related to solar construction, from onboarding new contractors to building and developing internal teams to support solar construction nationwide. As the VP of construction Jason also provided development support in new markets from Maine to Hawaii. His other stint includes one with Borrego Solar Systems, where he served as the Senior Project Manager for close to five years.

About Lightstar

Lightstar is a community solar developer and long-term owner that has an active portfolio of projects across 12 States that stands at over 1 Gigawatt (GWs) of community solar farms in the US. Founded by a seasoned team and backed by Magnetar, a leading alternative investment fund in the energy space, Our mission and long term owner approach is to be good stewards of the land and the community that we serve. We are focused on leading in community solar development that is built with ecology and agricultural needs at the forefront, which in our mind is a key next phase of the clean energy transition.

Attachment

Jason Rossi, Vice President of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC), Lightstar Renewables

CONTACT: Media contact Yulu PR lightstar@yulupr.com 604.558.1656