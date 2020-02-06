Breaking News
Home / Top News / Lilis Energy Receives Extension on Initial Borrowing Base Deficiency Payment

Lilis Energy Receives Extension on Initial Borrowing Base Deficiency Payment

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lilis Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: LLEX) (the “Company”), an exploration and production company operating in the Permian Basin of West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico, today announced that the Company’s bank lending group has agreed to extend the due date for the first two installment payments on the borrowing base deficiency under its revolving credit agreement that resulted from the recently announced borrowing base redetermination.  The amendment to the revolving credit agreement provides for an extension of the first and second installment payments from February 7, 2020 to February 18, 2020, and from February 14, 2020 to February 18, 2020 respectively.  The due dates for the two subsequent installment payments remain March 16, 2020 and April 14, 2020.

The Company is continuing to consider transactions to fund the repayment of the borrowing base deficiency on a timely basis.  There is no assurance, however, that such transactions will be completed or that the bank group will agree to further deficiency payment extensions.  If the Company is unable to repay the borrowing base deficiency as and when required under the revolving credit agreement, an event of default would occur under the revolving credit agreement.

About Lilis Energy, Inc.
Lilis Energy, Inc. is a Fort Worth based independent oil and gas exploration and production company that operates in the Permian’s Delaware Basin, considered among the leading resource plays in North America.  Lilis’ current total net acreage in the Permian Basin is approximately 20,000 acres. Lilis Energy’s near-term E&P focus is to grow current reserves and production and pursue strategic acquisitions in its core areas.  For more information, please visit www.lilisenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.  These risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to make the required repayments of the borrowing base deficiency; the ability to finance our continued exploration, drilling operations and working capital needs; all the other uncertainties, costs and risks involved in exploration and development activities; and the other risks identified in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.  The forward-looking statements in this are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:
Wobbe Ploegsma
V.P. Capital Markets & Investor Relations
210-999-5400, ext. 31

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.