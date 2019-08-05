Breaking News
Home / Top News / Lilis Energy to Report Second Quarter Operating and Financial Results on Friday, August 9, 2019 and Provide Corporate Update

Lilis Energy to Report Second Quarter Operating and Financial Results on Friday, August 9, 2019 and Provide Corporate Update

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

Conference Call To Be Held Friday, August 9, 2019 At 11:00 AM Eastern Time

HOUSTON, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lilis Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: LLEX), an exploration and development company operating in the Permian Basin of West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico, announced today that it will report second quarter 2019 operating and financial results on Friday, August 9, 2019 before the market open on the New York Stock Exchange.

Management will host a conference call on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

Participants are asked to preregister for the call through the following link: http://dpregister.com/10133835.

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration and will dial directly into the call without delay. Those without Internet access or who are unable to pre-register may dial in by calling: 1-844-695-5520 (domestic), 1-412-902-6761 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the Lilis Energy Inc. call. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which can be accessed via the following link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/llex190809.html, which is also available through the company’s website at: http://investors.lilisenergy.com/events-presentations. A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through November 9, 2019. The replay can be accessed through the above links.

About Lilis Energy, Inc.
Lilis Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: LLEX) is a Houston-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company that operates in the Permian’s Delaware Basin, considered amongst the leading resource plays in North America. Lilis’ current total net acreage in the Permian Basin is approximately 20,000 acres. Lilis Energy’s near-term E&P focus is to grow current reserves and production and pursue strategic acquisitions in its core areas. For more information, please visit www.lilisenergy.com

Forward-Looking Statements:                                         
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include all statements regarding wells anticipated to be drilled and placed on production; future levels of drilling activity and associated production and cash flow expectations; the Company’s 2018 guidance and capital expenditure forecast; estimated reserve quantities and the present value thereof; and the implementation of the Company’s business plans and strategy, as well as statements including the words “believe,” “expect,” “plans” and words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements regarding expected production levels are based upon our estimates of the successful completion of drilled wells on schedule. Actual sales production rates from our wells can vary considerably from tested initial production (IP) rates and are subject to natural decline rates over the life of the well. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to replicate the results described in this release for future wells; the ability to finance our continued exploration, drilling operations and working capital needs; all the other uncertainties, costs and risks involved in exploration and development activities; and the other risks identified in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:
Wobbe Ploegsma
V.P. Finance & Capital Markets
210-999-5400, ext. 31

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.