HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lillianah Technologies, a sustainability tech company focused on removing ocean carbon, has been selected to exhibit at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 as part of Startup Battlefield 200, the world’s preeminent startup competition. Lillianah is one of 200 startups selected from a review of thousands of applicants to pitch in front of investors and TechCrunch editors.

“Lillianah’s solutions focus on the ocean, where most of the world’s carbon resides, and our removal technology is 500-to-1000 times cheaper than direct air carbon capture methods when comparing all costs,” said Ben Slotnick, Founder and CEO of Lillianah Technologies. “Our work is designed to restore balance to marine ecosystems which have been disrupted by pollution, fertilizer runoff, and other external, man-made forces, and participating in Startup Battlefield 200 allows us to showcase our low-cost, high-impact carbon removal solutions on a global stage.”

Research has demonstrated marine sedimentation is the best natural process for carbon removal. Lillianah Technologies removes carbon and unwanted nutrients in aquatic settings by releasing helpful diatoms. This process restores balance and biodiversity in our most fragile marine environments by re-establishing the natural phytoplankton food web. Lillianah currently operates on the Gulf Coast, targeting hypoxic dead zones and ocean acidification. Our goal is to expand into multiple locations along our coasts throughout North America and beyond in the next three-to-five years.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 will be held from Tuesday, Sept. 19 – Thursday, Sept. 21 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The event is known for debuting the hottest startups, introducing game-changing technologies and discussing what’s top-of-mind for the tech industry’s key innovators—and this year will be no different. Past companies launched at Disrupt include Dropbox, Mint, Cloudflare, Fitbit, Yammer and more.

Lillianah Technologies is a team of interdisciplinary scientists working to restore balance to marine ecosystems which have been disrupted by pollution, fertilizer runoff, and other external man-made forces. Lillianah's proven carbon removal technology is 500X-1000X cheaper than direct air capture, and it focuses on the oceans where most of the carbon on our planet resides.

TechCrunch's Startup Battlefield 200 is the world's preeminent startup competition. Startup Battlefield 200 will showcase the top 200 startups from around the globe, across multiple industries.

TechCrunch Disrupt is the world's leading authority in debuting revolutionary startups, introducing game-changing technologies, and discussing what's top of mind for the tech industry's key innovators.

