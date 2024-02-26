Now enterprise and mid-market retailers on Shopify can easily incorporate Lily AI’s industry-leading attributes

Lily AI + Shopify Lily AI + Shopify integration now live!

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lily AI (“Lily” or the “Company”), a retail technology platform specializing in AI solutions for retailers and brands, today announced the launch of its direct integration to Shopify stores. With the click of a button, brands and retailers on the Shopify platform can automatically export their catalog to Lily AI to quickly enrich their assortments with the highest-converting, customer-centric product attributes. These enhanced product attributes, which also include trends, occasions, styles and synonyms, ensure that brands on the Shopify platform increase discoverability, conversion rates, and overall customer satisfaction, helping people find the right products every time.

“We are thrilled to announce our direct integration with Shopify,” said Ahmed Naiem, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Lily AI. “When our customers speak, we listen. In recent months, we’ve heard massive demand from our customers and would-be customers that they want to easily and automatically integrate Lily’s industry-leading attributes into their entire retail technology infrastructure, with Shopify frequently at the top of the list. Our Shopify integration is an exciting example of our commitment to cultivating new and deeper technology partnerships to better serve our retailer and brand customers.”

Lily AI’s new Shopify integration all but eliminates any friction between a retailer’s product catalog and Lily AI’s vast and accurate attribute library. This no-code integration enables business users to customize and flexibly manage even the largest of catalogs with minimal overhead.

According to BuiltWith , an estimated 4.6 million brands and retailers have chosen Shopify due to the platform’s continued innovation and unparalleled customer experience. With the introduction of Lily AI’s Shopify integration, the most customer-centric attribute enrichment is now more accessible than ever.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to meet the expectations of ease and convenience to which merchants on the Shopify platform have grown accustomed. Until now, brands had to choose between flexibility and ease of use when managing product attributes,” said Sowmiya Chocka Narayanan, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Lily AI. “Now, with our Shopify integration, they can have both, vastly reducing the time and difficulty needed to manage a catalog.”

ABOUT LILY AI

Lily AI is a female-founded retail AI company empowering retailers and brands by bridging the gap between merchant-speak and customer-speak. Leveraging computer vision, natural language processing, machine learning, and vertical-specific generative AI, Lily AI enhances customer shopping experiences by injecting consumer-centric language throughout the retail technology ecosystem. Interoperable with leading eCommerce platforms, Lily AI maximizes existing tech investments to deliver upwards of 9-figure revenue lift through improved product attribution, enhanced discovery, and higher customer conversion. Learn more at www.lily.ai .

Lily AI Media Contact:

Berns Communications Group

Michael McMullan

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f3eccd76-9174-477b-977b-b49f6b5052dd