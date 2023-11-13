Lily AI Joins the NVIDIA Inception Program Lily AI, (“Lily” or the “Company”), a retail technology platform specializing in AI solutions for retailers and brands, today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lily AI, (“Lily” or the “Company”), a retail technology platform specializing in AI solutions for retailers and brands, today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception , a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements.

Lily AI is bringing a human touch to shopping by seamlessly bridging the gap between merchant-speak and customer-speak. Leveraging computer vision, natural language processing, machine learning, and vertical-specific large language models (LLMs), along with NVIDIA GPUs, Lily AI’s solutions are enhancing shopping experiences by assigning customer-centric attributes, synonyms, and trends to a retailer’s product catalog and then injecting the results throughout the technology ecosystem. Lily AI’s use of NVIDIA technology helps optimize performance across the entire retail value chain, from e-commerce product discovery to assortment planning, allocation, and forecasting.

“On behalf of the entire Lily AI team, we are thrilled to join NVIDIA Inception,” said Purva Gupta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lily AI. “We are excited about the opportunities NVIDIA Inception provides its members to work with and learn from. We also look forward to contributing our expertise and uplifting the broader NVIDIA Inception community of innovators and entrepreneurs.”

Joining NVIDIA Inception will allow Lily AI to accelerate its product roadmap with access to NVIDIA’s ecosystem and technology. The program will also offer Lily AI the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

“NVIDIA Inception empowers our product and engineering teams with access to a suite of tools and resources that will contribute to our next stage of growth,” said Sowmiya Narayanan, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Lily AI. “We are especially excited about the opportunity for our team to be certified in the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute and gain access to its Developer Forums.”

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, and technological assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

About Lily AI

Lily AI is a female-founded retail AI company empowering retailers and brands by bridging the gap between merchant-speak and customer-speak. Leveraging computer vision, natural language processing, machine learning, and vertical-specific large language models (LLMs), Lily AI enhances customer shopping experiences by injecting consumer-centric language throughout the retail technology ecosystem. Interoperable with leading eCommerce platforms, Lily AI maximizes existing tech investments to deliver upwards of 9-figure revenue lift through improved product attribution, enhanced discovery, and higher customer conversion. Learn more at www.lily.ai .

