MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lily AI (“Lily” or the “Company”), a retail technology platform specializing in visual AI solutions for retailers and brands, today announced the launch of the self-serve model of its Product Attributes platform. This self-serve solution empowers retailers and brands with the direct ability to apply enhanced product attribution throughout their product catalog for use by both merchandising and marketing functions.

The new Product Attributes platform builds upon Lily AI’s first-of-a-kind visual AI product attribution technology and offers a range of new features designed to simplify and automate the product attribution process. With it, retailers and brands can associate attributes, synonyms, and trends with products, and also gain access to real-time product analytics.

The Product Attributes platform, currently in pilot with several customers, was designed for retailers and brands seeking a more turn-key solution to improve their product-related operations. Designed with merchant experience at the core, the Lily AI self-serve solution makes it easy to search and filter one’s entire inventory by any attribute, giving merchants the flexibility to customize or remove attributes as needed. Additionally, merchants can create product curations based on seasonal trends, macro and micro trends, and performance-based insights.

The Lily AI self-serve Product Attributes platform comes at a time when retailers and brands face uncertain global market conditions and constantly evolving consumer shopping habits and brand loyalties. Despite the macro environment, businesses that prioritize customer experience and satisfaction continue to achieve explosive growth – the global eCommerce market is expected to total $6.2 trillion in 2023, according to Insider Intelligence .

Leveraging the Lily AI self-serve solution, retailers and brands can completely elevate the customer experience by effectively communicating in the language their customer speaks.

Specifically, retailers and brands who utilize the Lily AI self-serve platform can easily:

Manage the entire product attributes lifecycle on a single platform

Enrich metadata with language that reflects both the consumer and brand voice

Distribute enriched product information to different systems, including search and recommendation engines, PIMs, and CDPs

“Today, there is no question that businesses need to leverage technology to drive efficiencies as well as profitable growth,” said Purva Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Lily. “While many of our early customers requested the services of the Lily AI team to operate their enhanced product attribution operations, we’ve been inspired to witness their transformation journeys and overall AI maturity. We knew there would be a day when the CX leaders would want to control their own destiny and in preparation for this moment, we are excited to launch this self-serve solution.”

Trusted by some of the world’s most esteemed retailers such as Bloomingdale’s, Macy’s, Gap, thredUP, and many others, Lily is proud to help deepen customer loyalty by bringing inspiration and joy back to the experience of shopping.

Lily AI is a female-founded retail technology company empowering retailers and brands by bridging the gap between brand-speak and customer-speak. Combining visual AI with enterprise-grade product attribution capabilities, Lily enhances customer shopping experiences by injecting consumer-centric language throughout the retail technology ecosystem, from site search and demand forecasting to SEO, retail media and beyond. Interoperable with leading eCommerce platforms, Lily maximizes existing tech investments to deliver 8-9 figure revenue uplift through improved product attribution, enhanced discovery, and higher customer conversion. Learn more at www.lily.ai .

