Leading Retail AI platform named a Rising Star in the inaugural CommerceTech Power List

2023 CommerceTech Award Graphic for Lily AI Being Named A Rising Star in the Inaugural CommerceTech 2023 Power List

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lily AI (“Lily” or the “Company”), a retail AI platform specializing in computer vision, natural language processing and machine learning for retailers and brands, has been named to the 2023 CommerceTech Power List as a Rising Star.

The inaugural Power List award was created by Bain & Company, Bain Capital Ventures, and Coresight Research to recognize today’s most innovative commerce and marketing-tech venture-backed companies and start building a community for both current and future leaders. Selection committee members included executives from Stitch Fix, Ulta Beauty, M.M.LaFleur, Tapestry, PacSun, and FootLocker.

“We are honored to be recognized by this distinguished collective of industry thought leaders in their inaugural CommerceTech Power List,” said Purva Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We share a common vision for building the technology necessary to enable retailers and brands to deliver more satisfying and joyful shopping experiences for their customers. A huge thank you to the Selection Committee and Advisory Board for this exciting validation, and we send our heartfelt congratulations to our fellow winners as well.”

About Lily AI

Lily AI is a female-founded retail AI company empowering retailers and brands by bridging the gap between merchant-speak and customer-speak. Leveraging computer vision, natural language processing, machine learning and vertical-specific large language models (LLMs), Lily AI enhances customer shopping experiences by injecting consumer-centric language throughout the retail technology ecosystem. Interoperable with leading eCommerce platforms, Lily AI maximizes existing tech investments to deliver upwards of 9-figure revenue lift through improved product attribution, enhanced discovery, and higher customer conversion. Learn more at www.lily.ai.

