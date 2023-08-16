Naiem Brings Over 20 Years Experience in the ECommerce Solutions for the Fashion and Retail Industry to the AI Technology Platform

Ahmed-Naiem, President and Chief Revenue Officer, Lily AI LILY AI NAMES AHMED NAIEM AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lily AI, (“Lily” or the “Company”), a retail technology platform specializing in AI solutions for retailers and brands, today announced Ahmed Naiem has joined the Company’s executive team as President and Chief Revenue Officer, reporting directly to the Company’s Co-Founder and CEO, Purva Gupta. As Lily AI’s first president, Naiem will have responsibility for its growth strategy and expanding its commercial presence across North America and Europe.

The new position at Lily underscores the rapid growth the Company is experiencing and increased demand from brands and retailers looking to leverage AI to improve both customer experience and business efficiency.

“Our growth has accelerated significantly over the past 12 months and Ahmed’s global retail and e-commerce expertise will allow us to expand our reach. Ahmed brings an incredible wealth of high-level relationships across the fashion, beauty, and luxury world,” said Gupta. “His track record of growth will make him a valuable addition to our executive team as we scale our business. We are excited to see the impact he will have on Lily AI’s growth objectives in the coming months and years.”

Naiem is an ecommerce technology and retail industry veteran with over 20 years experience growing leading multinational organizations. He has extensive knowledge of the entire retail ecommerce ecosystem with high-level expertise in strategy, sales, marketing, and client operations on a global scale, having worked closely with the world’s largest retail brands across 6 continents. Since 2014, he served as the Chief Commercial Officer at ESW (formerly eShopWorld), an Asendia Group owned company, where he worked with brands including Nike, Estee Lauder, Victoria’s Secret, and J.Crew. During his tenure, he was an integral part leading the growth of ESW from its early stage to over $1 billion in revenue.

“I am thrilled to join Lily AI at this exciting moment as it continues to post record growth and shape the future of retail through its disruptive technology,” said Naiem. “Purva and the entire team have done an incredible job building Lily AI as a leader in the intersection of AI and retail over the last 7 years and partnering with some of the world’s leading retailers. Lily continues to transform the way consumers discover and engage with their favorite brands by enabling an unparalleled customer centric ecommerce experience that has resulted in significant growth, operational scale and efficiency for brands and retailers. I look forward to an exciting road ahead.”

About Lily AI

Lily AI is a female-founded retail AI company empowering retailers and brands by bridging the gap between merchant-speak and customer-speak. Leveraging computer vision, natural language processing, machine learning, and vertical-specific large language models (LLMs), Lily AI enhances customer shopping experiences by injecting consumer-centric language throughout the retail technology ecosystem. Interoperable with leading eCommerce platforms, Lily AI maximizes existing tech investments to deliver upwards of 9-figure revenue lift through improved product attribution, enhanced discovery, and higher customer conversion. Learn more at www.lily.ai.

Media Contact:

Berns Communications Group

Carly Burns

cburns@bcg-pr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7d21449-3f48-465d-a4e2-c0f6cbbbca60