Limeade and Whil Team up to Tackle Employee Stress

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 7 mins ago

Bellevue, Wash., Oct. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Limeade, an employee engagement company on a mission to improve well-being in the world, adds personalized digital well-being training leader Whil to the Limeade Partner Network. By partnering with Whil, Limeade offers customers a scientifically validated approach to on-demand digital stress, resilience, mindfulness and sleep training available on iPhone, Android and web-browser.

“We believe stress management is key for employees to be successful in and out of work. And we know from our work on employee turnover the role it plays in burnout. Whil teaches resilience, mindfulness, and emotional intelligence skills that help teams improve collaboration and empathy, strengthen decision-making and cultivate innovative thinking,” said Henry Albrecht, Limeade Founder & CEO. “We selected Whil because it’s scientifically-backed program aligns well with the Limeade whole-person well-being and employee engagement model.”

According to the American Institute of Stress, stress costs U.S. businesses over $300 billion every year in the forms of absenteeism, turnover, healthcare costs and lost productivity. This year, Americans broke the record for highest stress levels ever recorded. With Whil, Limeade can guide employees to more than 30 goals, 1500+ video/audio training sessions and 250 targeted programs that tackle every need for employee well-being, performance, relationships, career, sleep and movement. Specifically, Whil includes three training collections:

  • Thrive: Well-being, performance, relationship and sleep training for professionals
  • Build: Emotional intelligence and targeted career wellness programs
  • Move: Yoga to exercise the mind and body

“We know stress is the number one issue facing employees, so partnering with Limeade is exciting and very natural for us,” said Whil CEO and Founder, Joe Burton. “Like Whil, Limeade wants to help employees live healthier, happier and more engaged lives – and to help more companies to improve their cultures.”

Whil integrates its web and native apps with Limeade through a secure SSO, making it easy for employees to access Whil’s personalized and extensive online support system, track progress and automatically receive points for engagement. Real-time progress tracking keeps people engaged with the program and makes it easier for HR leaders to manage.

For more information about Limeade and Whil, please visit www.limeade.com and http://www.whil.com/.

About Whil:
Whil is the only digital wellbeing training solution for professionals, by professionals. Employees access 250+ programs and over 1,500 video/audio sessions on-demand to reduce stress, increase resilience and improve their sleep and performance. Whil’s programs are based in neuroscience, mindfulness and positive psychology and created to address the largest stress and healthcare cost-drivers for companies. Whil works with the world’s top brands and integrates with the leading corporate wellness platforms to train happier, healthier and more engaged employees. Learn more on www.whil.com.

About Limeade:
Limeade is an employee engagement company that inspires commitment by elevating culture. Limeade technology creates an immersive experience focused on the whole person, the whole company and the whole ecosystem with integrated well-being, engagement, social recognition and aggregation software. Recognized for its own award-winning culture, Limeade helps the world’s best companies develop happier, healthier and more productive employees. Learn more on www.limeade.com, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

 

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
