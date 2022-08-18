LimeLight Marketing Ranks in Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies

PITTSBURG, KS, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LimeLight Marketing, a woman-owned business based in Pittsburg, Kansas, has placed 2358 on Inc. magazine’s 2022 list of rapidly growing independent companies.

Brandee Johnson started LimeLight in 2015, focusing on digital marketing. Today, the team has grown to more than 25 — including in-office and remote experts in development, paid media, SEO, UX, UI, branding, and more — specializing in ecommerce for clientele across the country.

The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“We’re so honored to be included in this list of successful companies,” said LimeLight owner and president Brandee Johnson. “Beginning with just a few people and clients, this was always a goal. But it wouldn’t have been possible without the talent and passion our team of marketing experts brings to our business every day.”

Another recognition for this woman-owned business

LimeLight Marketing was also named 2021 Kansas Woman-Owned Business Professional Service Firm of the Year. The award from the Kansas Department of Commerce, Office of Minority & Women Business Development, spotlights outstanding achievements of women-owned businesses in various industries.

“Building and growing a woman-owned business in a small community in Kansas shines light on a truth: when we embrace the idea that we can pursue big things in life and we have passion and audacity, we can create uncommon outcomes. It’s so important that when young girls and women look at the leaders in our community, they see versions of themselves and have confidence to chase their biggest dreams.”

About LimeLight Marketing

Specializing in ecommerce and providing the full range of digital marketing services, LimeLight offers everything from website development and design to paid media strategies, branding, social, SEO, and more. The company is ranked as one of the top 10 Kansas City digital marketing firms and inbound marketing agencies. More information on the firm is available at www.limelightmarketing.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

