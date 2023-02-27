The limited-service restaurants market is forecasted to grow steadily owing to factors such as convenience, affordability, easy preparation, and quick delivery of food products

Rockville, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, in its recently published research report, reveals that the global limited-service restaurants market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5% and reach a value of US$ 1,890 billion by the end of 2033. The convenience and affordability of food provided by limited-service restaurants is creating lucrative opportunities for key players in the restaurant industry.

Customers place orders and pay before consuming the food at limited-service food establishments. They can take away their packaged food and beverages or get their order delivered to their doorsteps. Fast-food restaurants, cafes, fast-casual restaurants, and pizza restaurants are the four categories within limited-service food establishments.

In recent years, limited-service restaurants have been adopting modern technologies, which are similar to full-service restaurants. These adoptions are made to meet different requirements of consumers globally.

Download Sample Copy of This Report –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8393

Key suppliers have adopted automation in online ordering and door delivery services. Consumers are taking a keen interest in online ordering and delivery services, which can encourage them to patronize limited-service restaurant chains substantially. Owing to the newly increased demand from consumers, limited-service restaurants are focusing on food product innovations irrespective of their feasibility.

Limited-service restaurants are implementing the online delivery model in their metropolitan stores, perfecting the technology, and further expanding the same to other local outlets as well. The millennial population has a significant role in the target industry, as millennials are the main consumers of foods from limited-service restaurants.

Rising use of smartphones along with the rapid penetration of e-Commerce websites, across the globe, is forecasted to generate lucrative opportunities for market players involved in limited-service restaurants. These online ordering applications and loyalty programs along with special offers can motivate consumers to give preference to limited-service restaurants. The adoption of user-friendly and flawless online ordering technology can boost lucrative opportunities over the coming 10 years.

In the past few years, there is a noteworthy increase in the demand for on-the-go food around the world owing to the busy and hectic lifestyles of consumers. In addition, the growing involvement of women in the workspace is also predicted to stimulate the demand for convenient food options. In addition, the increasing demand for effective food delivery services, which are widely adopted by limited-service restaurants to satisfy consumers’ requirements, is expected to increase the global market revenue.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global limited-restaurants market is expected to reach US$ 1,890 billion by 2033.

Sales of food from limited-service restaurants are forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2033.

The global market valuation stands at US$ 1,160 billion in 2023.

Fast food restaurants are projected to progress at a CAGR of 5.9% over the coming 10 years.

Demand for limited-service restaurant foods in Canada is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% through 2033.

The market in Germany is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8393

Competitive Landscape

Key limited-service restaurants around the world are increasing their expenditure to strengthen their supply chain management systems to ensure maximum satisfaction to consumers. In addition, LSR restaurants are also aiming to deliver quality products to end users while maintaining product standards and ensuring minimal environmental impact. These efforts are expected to fuel growth in the limited-service restaurants market.

Leading market players are coming up with new developments to attract a larger consumer base.

For instance,

In April 2021, McDonald’s Japan introduced the Samurai Mac burger in its regular menu.

McDonald’s Corporation, Starbucks Corporation, Papa John’s International, Inc., Burger King Corporation, Subway, The Wendy’s Company, Dunkin’ Donuts LLC, and Domino’s Pizza, Inc. are some of the prominent limited-service restaurant chains that are operating globally.

Key Market Players

Leading chains operating in the global limited-service restaurants market include McDonald’s Corporation, Starbucks Corporation, Papa John’s International, Inc., Burger King Corporation, Subway, The Wendy’s Company, Dunkin’ Donuts LLC, and Domino’s Pizza, Inc.

Segmentation of Limited-Service Restaurants Industry Research

By Type: Fast-Food Restaurants Drive-in Restaurants Pizza Delivery Shops Carryout Restaurants

By Distribution Channel: Offline Online

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Quick Buy: Limited-Service Restaurants Market Report –

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8393

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global limited-service restaurants market for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (fast-food restaurants, drive-in restaurants, pizza delivery shops, carryout restaurants) and distribution channel (offline, online), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Food Premix Market: The demand for food premix is anticipated to be a value CAGR of 5.6% for the aforementioned assessment period and is anticipated to reach US$ 1.58 Bn in 2022. Amino acid based food premixes will likely capture 33% of total market revenue. The global food premix market will likely reach a value of US$ 2.73 Bn by the end of the 2022-2032 forecast period.

Edible Food Paints Market: The global edible food paints market is estimated at US$ 815.5 million in 2022 and is slated to reach US$ 1.26 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2022 and 2032. Collectively, the top three countries leading the global edible food paints market at present account for 27.6% market share.

Green Food Supplements Market: Green food supplements market is expected to grow positively by 2032-end. Europe market is expected to observe considerable growth in the forthcoming years. The majority of green powders, for instance, include selenium, which has been shown to support the immune system’s ability to fight infection.

Pre-Packaged Food Market: The Pre-Packaged Food Market is expected to witness healthy growth by 2029. The growing consumer convenience trends are driving the demand for Pre-Packaged Food. The sales of organic packaged food consumption volume in Thailand accounted for around USD 25.5 Million.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Connect to Author: Mr. Shambhu Nath Jha

Email : shambhu@factmr.com

Sales Team : sales@factmr.com