Limitless X Inc. Chief Executive Officer, Jas Mathur

Additional Working Capital to Expedite Execution of the Business Plan, Facilitate Up–listing to a Senior Exchange

LOS ANGELES, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Limitless X Inc ., (OTCQB: VYBE) (“the Company”), a creative and empowering lifestyle agency, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Jas Mathur, is providing the Company with a $1 million funding commitment.

As the Company prepares to apply to uplist its common stock at the NYSE, this bridge loan from Mr. Mathur provides additional working capital for growth and expansion initiatives and demonstrates the CEO’s strong confidence in the execution of the Company’s vision and ultimate future success.

Mr. Mathur commented, “There is no greater vote of confidence in Limitless X than investing more of my own capital into the Company. As the founder and CEO, I am deeply involved in the day-to-day operations as well as our strategic direction and, accordingly, I have the best possible view of our near and long-term plans and potential.”

About Limitless X

Limitless X is a creative and empowering lifestyle agency specializing in the full spectrum of digital advertising and marketing. The Company has a global eco-system with three verticals and a series of unique product and service-oriented businesses within each, focused on the Health & Wellness, Beauty & Skincare, and CBD Industries.

Media Contact

media@limitlessx.com

Investor Relations Contact

investors@limitlessx.com

800-736-2030

Attachment