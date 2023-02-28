Limitless X Inc. Limitless X Sponsors Brand Partner Floyd Mayweather’s Exhibition Fight Against MMA Fighter Aaron Chalmer

Hall of Fame boxer Floyd Mayweather faced off with reality TV star and former MMA fighter Aaron Chalmers in an exhibition in London on Saturday, Feb. 25th

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Limitless X Inc ., (OTCQB: VYBE) (“the Company”), a creative and empowering lifestyle agency, announced its sponsorship at the 2023 London exhibition event at the O2 Arena on Saturday, Feb. 25th. The main event featured the Company’s brand partner, Floyd Mayweather as he faced off with reality TV star and former MMA fighter Aaron Chalmer in an eight-round exhibition.

This was Floyd Mayweather’s debut boxing appearance in Britain and ended with Mayweather coming out on top in the non-scored bout.

Limitless X’s CEO Jas Mathur, who attended the event, said, “Sponsoring such world-class events places our VYBE and Limitless X brands of products at the center of the sporting community highlighting our brand ethos of visualizing yourself better everyday. The O2 Arena was electrifying as both VYBE and Limitless X logos appeared throughout the event, showcasing our dedication to an empowering lifestyle. Floyd is a great friend, supporter, and brand partner and we look forward to working with him on cross-promotions as he continues his exciting exhibition run.”

About Jas Mathur

Jas Mathur is an investor and entrepreneur who has developed multiple brands in the marketing, health, and wellness spaces generating tens to hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue each year. The digital marketing and branding firm he founded, Limitless X, has launched numerous industry-leading products in the dietary and CBD supplement sectors. He is a trendsetter with more than 7 million Instagram followers and frequently collaborates with leaders in the sports and entertainment industries.

Jas’ passion is helping accelerate the achievement of people’s health, wellness, and business goals, inspired by his personal transformation story of losing over 250lbs in his twenties. Now a sought-after expert in developing fitness and training programs, he’s helped many high-profile figures embark on their own health journeys and seeks to do the same for today’s youth. Suitably, Jas recently partnered with Dr. Oz’s nonprofit, Healthcorps, to jumpstart health and wellness programs targeted at teens and young adults.

As Jas transformed his life and body, he applied his newfound passion for health and wellness towards launching Limitless X. Prospective services he is blueprinting for the company include personality development, life coaching, and educational platforms, in addition to the brand portfolio.

About Limitless X

Limitless X is a creative and empowering lifestyle agency specializing in the full spectrum of digital advertising and marketing. The Company has a global eco-system with three verticals and a series of unique product and service-oriented businesses within each, focused on the Health & Wellness, Beauty & Skincare, and CBD Industries.

